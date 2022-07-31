European Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Show Upside: Markets Wrap

www.bloomberg.com
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Dollar sinks to 6-week low to yen on bets for less aggressive Fed
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession.
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Motley Fool
Your Savings Account Probably Raised Its APY. Here's Why That's Not Good News
Many savings accounts are offering higher rates. The reason rates are going up is because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. This is a sign of economic trouble that could come at a cost. If you have a savings account, chances are good you've been notified recently that your interest...
Motley Fool
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement.
Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
Bloomberg
Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap
Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that supported demand for havens like Treasuries. An Asian share index slid the most in three weeks, with some of the steepest falls in Hong Kong, China and...
Dollar jumps vs yen as Fed officials hint more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened sharply against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term.
Bloomberg
European Bond Yields Settle for Less Than 3-2-1
European markets are enjoying a summer respite. In the past six weeks, benchmark equity indexes have rallied by as much as 10%, the euro is modestly stronger and holding above parity to the dollar, and government borrowing costs have declined. Time to head for the sun-loungers with nary a care? Sure, as long as the dollar doesn’t regain its upward momentum and the global economy doesn’t take another sickening lurch weaker.
Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
Bloomberg
Heineken Beats Estimates as Customers Unfazed by Inflation
Heineken NV reported better-than-expected beer sales as higher prices did little to stop customers from drinking more amid a rebound at bars, cafes and restaurants around the world. The world’s second-largest brewer’s first-half beer volumes rose 7.6% on an organic basis, better than the 5.73% average analyst estimate, the Dutch...
Why Currency Traders Borrowing In Euro Are Making More Money Than With Dollar
The euro's fall has come to the rescue of carry traders looking to invest in emerging market currencies. Such trades, where borrowed euros are used to invest in high-yielding emerging market (EM) currencies, have recorded lucrative profits to the tune of about 29% this year, depending on the choice of the EM currency, reported Bloomberg.
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
The robotic surgery market could grow to $15 billion by 2029. The U.S. cannabis market could be worth $57 billion by 2030.
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows
U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Tuesday, as investors monitor rising tensions between Beijing and China. The markets closing lower to start August also comes after the major indexes finished their best month since 2020. The Dow dropped 0.9% on the day, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Erin Gibbs, Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
