ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

By Melz On The MIC
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
knue.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas

When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
ATHENS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
101.5 KNUE

If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property

While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
101.5 KNUE

We Love Buc-ee’s in Texas But Not the Annoying TikToks Being Made There

Just a couple days ago I was talking to a buddy at work about things we’ve seen online lately and there is one viral sensation that has been going around and it’s driving me bonkers. I’m a big time Buc-ee's fan, if I’m on a trip and there is a store anywhere close, I’m going to take the time to stop. Their snacks and bathrooms are always worth the trip. But for some reason going to Buc-ee's and pronouncing the store name wrong has become a viral trend on TikTok and it’s enough to give you a headache.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#East Texas#Tiktok Videos#The Tyler Paper
101.5 KNUE

Bring on the Rolls, Good Reason to Eat Texas Roadhouse in Tyler, Texas Tonight

It’s no secret that we LOVE some Texas Roadhouse here in East Texas. The rolls with the cinnamon butter, the peanut shells we get to throw on the ground, plus the restaurant has a fun atmosphere. But tonight (7/28/22) we have a special reason to stop at Texas Roadhouse for dinner and our friends from the Tyler Police Department will be there too. Officers and athletes from Tyler, Texas will be working together for the Tip A Cop event to support Special Olympics Texas.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas

Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
NWS
101.5 KNUE

Those Damn Yankees Don’t Have the Love for Blue Bell We Texans Do

We love us some Blue Bell in Texas. Its always big news when a new flavor is introduced or when a favorite flavor is returning. The thing about Blue Bell is that not everyone gets to enjoy it. The company started in Brenham, Texas and is distributed throughout Texas but only 21 other states get to find it in their grocer's freezer. That's why you have to question a write up from a New York based food magazine that says that Blue Bell is one of the worst ice creams in the entire country.
BRENHAM, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy