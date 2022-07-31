ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wave#East Texas#Houston Astros#Election Fraud#Tn#Usa Fan#Gop Senate#Georgia Fan#Lsu Fan Nela
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy