www.tigerdroppings.com
Related
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 4 Months Until Election: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate hopes to build on the momentum of her party's 2020 success in Georgia.
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
Pence's Chances of Beating DeSantis in 2024 if Trump Doesn't Run: Polls
New polling shows the former vice president and the Florida governor statistically tied for the Republican nomination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won — and who we're still waiting on.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Primary takeaways: Abortion rights backers notch Kansas win; Trump's candidates find success
In Missouri, controversial GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens was defeated. In Kansas, voters upheld abortion rights. Plus 8 more primary takeaways.
In Michigan, GOP discord threatens effort to oust Whitmer
Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
Trump's near-perfect August primary night and how it could go south in November
Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump won key primaries in Arizona and elsewhere Tuesday, providing the former president fresh reinforcements in the midterm elections and reversing a string of losses in nominating contests earlier this year.
Comments / 0