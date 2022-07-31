www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely seen the iconic property...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Bham Now
Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run
Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
comebacktown.com
Birmingham runaway asks what could bring millennials back
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
tigerdroppings.com
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home
Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebamabuzz.com
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Inside Nick Saban’s recruiting blueprint that built a dynasty
Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from John Talty’s forthcoming book, “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” due out on Aug. 9. You can preorder a book here. Nick Saban wanted everyone in the building to be at...
Bham Now
Cocktail bar, Continental Drift, is now open + 4 new spots that are opening in Birmingham
We’re back for another week exploring Birmingham’s newest businesses and letting you know what’s opening in Birmingham. Want to get the “tea” on who’s coming to town? Let’s get to it. 1. Iron City Games | Meadowbrook. Iron City Games is an independant...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
Comments / 1