Birmingham, AL

Village Living

4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year

Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run

Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham runaway asks what could bring millennials back

Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham

Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home

Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

