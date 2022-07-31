www.tigerdroppings.com
tigerdroppings.com
Does LSU possibly have any "football playing machines" on this roster?
Kirby Smart's description of LSU's Clyde Edwards just before the SEC title matchup is priceless. Kirby noted with admiration, "he's a football playing machine." LSU could possibly have another. A bevy of LSU backs are about to audition in a few days for playing time, Emery may have something to say about that!
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
LSU Announces 2022 Fall Practice Schedule For Media
4:15 p.m. - Practice #1 (Media first 30 minutes) 9:45 a.m. - Practice #5 (Media first 30 minutes) Approx. Noon - Off. Coord. Mike Denbrock with media. 10:30 a.m. - Practice #10 (Media first 30 minutes) Tuesday, August 16. Noon - Player interviews. Wednesday, August 17. 10:30 a.m. - Practice...
So who is honestly better, Weeks or Tackett.
Seen film on Tackett, dude is a missle, love his game. Have not seen film on Weels, hudl always says uploading error. For those of yall that have watched film on both, how do they compate. Reply. Replies (20) LSU Fan. Ducking the BRAVE Team. Member since Jun 2008. 52687...
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Michael Tyler aka Mystyical arrested on 1st degree rape charge
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past but had recently said he was trying to turn his life around, remained in jail Monday following his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, robbery and other counts in the suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
