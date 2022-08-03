Commonwealth Games events today including Joe Fraser, James Hall and Adam Peaty

Joe Fraser and James Hall will target Commonwealth Games glory in Monday’s pommel final as Adam Peaty aims to bounce back from a shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Fraser and Hall enter the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham contending with injuries.

Fraser was part of the team gold despite a fractured foot while Hall was beaten out by teammate Jake Jarman in the all-around final, settling for silver, although it could have been worse given he battled through immense pain from an ankle injury.

The England pair will take on favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland in the men’s pommel final.

Elsewhere, Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England .

Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening.

Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean vs Duncan Scott , part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Monday 1 August

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30 , 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30 , 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:30-21:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30