Legal Notices-Non-government

Sandoval County, NM

By Rio Rancho Observer
 4 days ago
Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
New life for Secondhand Treasures in Corrales

Over the years, SWARF has spent or donated almost a million dollars. A tiny Corrales icon with international impact teetered briefly on the brink of extinction. It now has new life, thanks to an important concept: collaboration. Secondhand Treasures, the highly visible lifeline of Southwest Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (SWARF),...
Man reportedly leads police on chase: had 4 warrants for his arrest

Rio Rancho Police responded to a July 22 call describing a man who attempted to punch a Popeye’s Chicken manager in the face on Southern Blvd. Officers learned that the suspect was Mitchell White, (37) who had four warrants for his arrest, two of which were felony warrants, according to the complaint.
BACK TO SCHOOL: What happens when the weather doesn’t cooperate

Snow and slick roads can delay schools. (Garrison Wells/the Observer) During inclement weather, it is sometimes necessary to delay the start of the school day. These delays allow time for snowy or icy roads to thaw, improving safety for buses and for parents/guardians and students driving to school. An abbreviated...
Willie Owens added to NMHSCA Hall of Fame

Willie Owens of Rio Rancho is the ultimate professional, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Now, that ultimate professional is a member of the NMHSCA’s Hall of Fame, joining in a ceremony on July 25 former Lovington High football coach Speedy Faith – who not only coached former Cleveland High head football coach Heath Ridenour, but also is a former Lobo – Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; and longtime Clayton High girls basketball coach Myles Watters.
Summer sizzles with setting and spiking

Flanked by longtime Rams assistant coach Ken Carpenter, far left, and head coach Toby Manzanares are “Zoo Day” participants Ashlyn Ellwood, Cici Vance, Ella Lopez, Victoria Echerivel, Ashleigh Meyer, Alyssa Dominguez, Janelle Baca, Jenny Baker, Cecelia Gomez and Kiya Wilson. Vance was a first-team All-State player last season, when Meyer was named to the second team. (Courtesy photo)
It’s a little hotter and might rain, but mint can cool you down

Today is going to be a tad hotter than this week has been and rain chances are going up again. But that doesn’t have to be a problem. Usually, when it is hot like this, people stay inside and turn up the A/C or the swamp cooler depending on what you have. Frankly, I despise the swamp cooler.
