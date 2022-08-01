ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in traditional Italian wedding

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOrrD_0h0Aqs3h00

Kelly Brook has married her fiancé Jeremy Parisi in a private ceremony in Italy on Saturday (30 July).

The model and TV personality exchanged vows with Parisi, also a model, after seven years of dating in the port town of Civitavecchia, near Rome.

Photographs and videos shared on Instagram by the bride and groom show Brook, 42, wearing a traditional white lace gown with a long train and a matching lace veil.

Parisi, 37, donned a smart black three-piece suit for his nuptials. The pair were photographed at the Torre di Cicerone (Cicerone Tower) for an outdoor ceremony, but were forced to move inside due to torrential rain.

The groom posted a selfie of himself and Brook holding hands and showing off their wedding rings, with the caption: “Just Married.”

He also shared a video of them feeding one another cake, laughing and clapping as their guests cheered.

Close friends and family attended the lavish ceremony, including Kylie Minogue, according to reports.

The Sun quoted a source ahead of the nuptials as saying Brook’s “dream wedding” cost up to £500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIWBk_0h0Aqs3h00

The source added: “Kelly knows Jeremy is her soulmate and this is going to be her only wedding so she’s going all out.”

Speaking to The Sun ’s Fabulous magazine in an interview published on Sunday (10 July), Brook said she would not lose any weight for the wedding.

“I’ve not even really thought about [going on a diet], to be honest,” she said. “I’ve been on a diet plan for a few years now and I’m at my weight that I love and I will stay at this weight no matter what’s coming up in the future.”

She also opened up about how meeting Parisi changed her lifestyle.

“I was definitely somebody who didn’t eat that much when I met Jeremy,” Brook explained. “I didn’t really have a relationship with food, to be honest.

“And when I met him, he was always saying: ‘Well, are we going to eat?’ Jeremy loves pasta – he could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Binky Felstead and Max Darnton get married in Corfu

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has married her husband Max Darnton for a second time at a ceremony held in Corfu at the old home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife, Nancy.The couple tied the knot for the first time last summer in a small civil ceremony held in Chelsea.However, they decided to have a larger celebration as part of a week-long stay in Greece.More than 100 friends and family members attended the wedding, including the couple’s one-year-old son, Wolfe, and India, five, whom Felstead shares with her ex, Josh Patterson.Additionally, many of Felstead’s former co-stars from...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Royal family members congratulate Princess on her engagement

The Jordanian royal family is celebrating Princess Iman’s engagement! The royal’s mother, Queen Rania , and older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, congratulated the 25-year-old Princess and her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis on their recent engagement with tributes on social media. View this post...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Brook
Person
Kylie Minogue
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Wedding Cake#Italian#Civitavecchia#Sun
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy