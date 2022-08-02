ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Updates from day 4 as as Laura Kenny wins 10km cycling scratch race

By Michael Jones
 3 days ago

The 2022 Commonwealth Games continues today with 28 gold medals up for grabs across a variety of sports. England’s Adam Peaty returned to the pool for the 50m breaststroke heats and set the fastest time to qualify for the next round. It was a fine response from Peaty after missing out on the medals in yesterday’s 100m finals.

Chris Murray won England’s first gold medal of the day with a fantastic performance in the men’s 81kg weightlifting. He set a new games record by lifting 325kg to edge out Australia’s Kyle Bruce who failed in his final 183kg attempt to finish second behind the Englishman. In the lawn bowls England first defeated Wales before clinging on to win gold by beating Australia 14-12 in the final of the men’s triple.

England and Scotland set the arena alight for the gymnastics. Jake Jarman added an individual floor gold to his team and all-around medals before Joe Fraser smashed his pommel horse routine to win gold ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan - the reigning Commonwealth champion. Shannon Archer also made history in women’s vault as she finished with a bronze earning Scotland their first ever medal in artistic gymnastics.

Follow all the latest updates from the Commonwealth Games below:

David Moyes ‘surprised’ at Jesse Lingard decision to choose Forest over West Ham

David Moyes admits he was surprised when Jesse Lingard chose Nottingham Forest over a return to West Ham.Lingard, who was a free agent after leaving Manchester United, enjoyed a successful loan stint with the Hammers two seasons ago.The 29-year-old scored nine goals in 16 matches to help fire West Ham into Europe, and also got back into the England squad.After another season of bench-warming at United, Lingard was offered the chance to head back to the London Stadium to resurrect his career for a second time.But instead he turned down European football with West Ham to join promoted Forest on...
Jurgen Klopp puts Mohamed Salah drop in form down to Afcon disappointment

Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s goals dried up at the end of last season because he was drained by Egypt’s defeat in the African Cup of Nations final.Salah scored 31 goals in a season when he was named PFA Player of the Year and Footballer of the Year, but only three came in his final 16 appearances.Klopp thinks the forward had an incredibly intense campaign, including 51 appearances for his club, two legs of a World Cup play-off and all seven games in the African Cup of Nations, four of which went to extra time.But while he feels Salah...
