ALWAYS YORDAN! Astros win final series against Mariners with Álvarez’s walk-off hit

The rubber match of this three-game series was a showdown between two aces in their respective rotations. For the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole needed a great start, and that did not come to pass in any way, shape, or form. He gave up three home runs in the top of the first inning to immediately put the Yankees in a 6-0 deficit that they couldn’t escape from against a pitcher as good as Luis Castillo. The end result was a 7-3 loss that puts the once-thriving Yankees at 14-15 since the start of July.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO