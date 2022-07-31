ALWAYS YORDAN! Astros win final series against Mariners with Álvarez’s walk-off hit

bvmsports.com
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from Oakland for four minor-leaguers
The Yankees have acquired Montas and Trivino for four minor-leaguers: LHPs JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, and infielder Cooper Bowman.
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
Yankees 3, Mariners 7: Cole’s awful first sets tone for series loss
The rubber match of this three-game series was a showdown between two aces in their respective rotations. For the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole needed a great start, and that did not come to pass in any way, shape, or form. He gave up three home runs in the top of the first inning to immediately put the Yankees in a 6-0 deficit that they couldn’t escape from against a pitcher as good as Luis Castillo. The end result was a 7-3 loss that puts the once-thriving Yankees at 14-15 since the start of July.
Juan Soto promises to bring ‘good vibes,’ winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence
In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
Without Julio Rodriguez, Mariners visit struggling Yankees
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez turned in a dynamic display at Dodger Stadium two weeks ago in the Home Run Derby. The Mariners were anticipating how their standout outfielder would perform on another big stage in Yankee Stadium. Instead, the Mariners will head into the opener of a three-game series...
