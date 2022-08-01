ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHsRU_0h09Vilk00

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana, has spoken publicly about the negative repercussions she's faced for providing abortion care to a 10-year-old girl after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , giving states the power to regulate abortion.

"It's very fulfilling to serve people who need urgent medical help and to answer calls by saying, 'Yes, of course we'll take care of her,'" Bernard wrote in a recent Washington Post op-ed . "But for the past few weeks, life has been hard — for me and for my family."

She continued, "I've been called a liar. I've had my medical and ethical integrity questioned on national television by people who have never met me. I've been threatened. And I haven't been able to talk and explain what I stand for."

Women's health doctors across the country say they feel similarly threatened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cD4Um_0h09Vilk00
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, is shown on July 26, 2022.

"She is literally the same as myself and so many of my colleagues," Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran, an abortion care physician in Southwest Florida, told ABC News. "We all could have been in her place. We all would have taken care of that patient and then faced those attacks."

In Florida, where Prabhakaran is based, nearly all abortions are now banned after 15 weeks , with exceptions allowed to save the mother's life and if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. Violators can face prison time, as well as, for doctors, the loss of their medical license.

Earlier this year, Florida also instituted a mandatory 24-hour waiting period between an initial doctor's visit and the abortion procedure.

Prabhakaran described the strain those requirements have put on physicians and patients. She said one patient, who was just past 15 weeks pregnant, had what she described as a "fetal anomaly that was definitely not compatible with the quality of life that this mother wanted for her child" and had to travel to New York state for abortion care.

"A few weeks ago, she could have had her care in Florida," Prabhakara said. "I'm highly trained and skilled and to not be able to use those skills for somebody who is right in front of me, it tears at your core as a physician."

Prabhakaran, a board-certified OBGYN, said as a doctor who provides reproductive health care in a state with abortion restrictions, she feels the pressure of each decision, weighing what's best for patients with what will allow her and her colleagues to keep providing care.

"More than anything, what we're thinking about all the time is if we make a decision that causes prosecution of one of our physicians, then it means that lots of other patients can't access care," she said. "So we're really, really careful in weighing those decisions about how we ensure we're complying with the law and then also trying to not overanalyze the law and restrict care more than it needs to be."

In nearby Tampa, Dr. Rachel Rapkin, a board-certified OBGYN, said she feels patients in Florida are getting "substandard care" because of the new abortion restrictions.

"After seeing what's happened to doctors like Caitlin Bernard in Indiana who are being so intensely scrutinized ... doctors are really scared to provide what should be standard of care to our patients," Rapkin told ABC News. "And patients are getting substandard care now."

Rapkin cited as an example the care of a pregnant patient whose water had broken after 15 weeks, prior to fetal viability.

"The standard of care for that is to offer termination because they have a really high risk of getting sick, becoming septic and dying," said Rapkin, adding that with the new 15-week abortion restriction in place, some doctors out of caution are telling patients, "They just have to go home and wait until they're sick and then come back."

As a women's health doctor operating in a post-Roe world, Rapkin said she feels like her "hands are tied."

"I went to a lot of years of school and then extra training to be able to provide abortion care to all of my patients ... and all of these bans in some way or another threaten our patients' livelihood," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3wry_0h09Vilk00
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this May 3, 2022, file photo, a group of doctors and medical workers join protesters gathering in front of the State House to show support and rally for abortion rights in Boston.

In Ohio, where the 10-year-old patient whom Bernard cared for is from, Dr. Ashley Brant, a board-certified OBGYN at Cleveland Clinic, said she and her colleagues are coping with seeing the state's abortion law impact instances of miscarriages and pre-term deliveries.

Abortion is banned in Ohio as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to Brant.

"Sometimes when a miscarriage is happening the pregnant person has started to bleed heavily, has started to cramp and the cervix has started to open and the pregnancy hasn't passed yet and there might still be a detectable fetal heartbeat," Brant told ABC News. "In those cases, in Ohio, if we intervene, we're being forced to call those abortions, so you can imagine how distressing it is for a patient who is miscarrying, who is losing a wanted pregnancy, to have to be told..., 'If we're going to intervene you need to sign this paperwork saying it's an abortion and we're going to report it to the state as an abortion.'"

MORE: Traveling for abortion care was on the rise even before Roe was overturned, data shows

Further in the second trimester, according to Brant, if a fetal anomaly is diagnosed that is not compatible with life, doctors in Ohio are no longer able to give their patients the option to end the pregnancy.

"It's morally distressing to not be able to provide the full scope of evidence-based care here and to have to say to our patients, 'I'm sorry. You're going to have to go out of state even though I have the skills and I'm willing to provide this care, my hands are tied by the law,'" Brant said. "We just had a moral distress reflective debrief exercise for our women's health care providers because of how distressing the ban has been for us."

Dr. Jill Gibson, also a board-certified OBGYN and medical director of Planned Parenthood of Arizona, said this is the "hardest time" of her career as she and other doctors are forced to make decisions that she says go against their medical training.

"It's just been the toughest part of my career thus far because doctors have been put in this really completely impossible situation of having to choose between their ethical oath and obligation to take care of their patients with all of the tools that they have and all of the training and skills that they know, and the potential consequences of being criminally prosecuted for exercising those skills and offering that care," Gibson told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6Oji_0h09Vilk00
Matt York/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this June 30, 2022, file photo, Dr. Jill Gibson, medical director for Planned Parenthood Arizona, speaks with her staff at the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe, Ariz.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona paused all abortions, surgical and medical, on June 24, the day of the Supreme Court's decision, according to Gibson. She described the on-the-ground impact of Arizona's abortion restrictions as "more far-reaching" than she imagined.

"Doctors I think are, out of fear, making patient care decisions that they would not have made one month ago," she said, describing one instance in which she said a patient had to go through labor with a non-viable fetus so the provider would not be considered assisting the patient in an abortion.

"That patient had to endure labor for much longer than was necessary," Gibson said. "We have doctors that are really worried that their actions will be interpreted as providing or assisting in care that could be considered abortion."

MORE: 'Trigger laws' on abortion temporarily blocked in Wyoming, North Dakota

Gibson described feeling her medical career has been "derailed," adding of doctors like herself, "I feel that we are we are being sidelined and the people who have not had any medical training are making decisions for us."

As of the end of July, at least 13 states have ceased nearly all abortion services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8nqg_0h09Vilk00
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this June 30, 2022, file photo, abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on the last day of their term, in Washington, D.C.

In Texas, one of those 13 states, Dr. Stephanie Mischell, a family physician who provides abortion care, said she not only cannot provide care to her patients, but also sees them having to travel farther and father for care.

"For a lot of Texans, the place that they used to go was Oklahoma and now you can't go to Oklahoma, so they go to Louisiana and now you can't go to Louisiana," Mischell told ABC News, citing two states where trigger bans took effect after the Supreme Court's ruling. "It's becoming increasingly hard for patients to access this care, and it's really hard to watch patients struggle."

Mischell said she is still figuring out what to do next herself, whether to move states to be able to provide abortion care or to continue to serve patients in Texas in other ways.

She said her work in the weeks since abortion was banned in Texas has focused on answering patients' questions on things like where they can travel to access abortion and whether or not they still have access to contraception.

"Right now I'm really focused on the patients and trying to get them the care that they need," she said. "We provide some other kinds of services, so sometimes people come in for other things, for pregnancy tests or for a miscarriage or something else, but a lot of our focus now is just getting accurate information out into the community."

Comments / 185

Vicky Graham
3d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply(19)
61
Vicky Graham
3d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

Reply(82)
40
Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(17)
39
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Gibson
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Washington Post#The New York Times#Abc News
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
People

Beauty YouTuber Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Miscarriage Due to Abortion Ban

Weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Texas woman's heartbreaking story is shedding light on the very personal impact of abortion bans. Marlena Stell recently spoke to CNN about her "gut-wrenching" miscarriage and how she was forced to carry her dead fetus for two weeks after a doctor refused to provide medical intervention due to a Texas anti-abortion law.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
GMA

GMA

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy