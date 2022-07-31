ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through England with career-best figures of 5-24

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m triumph the 'perfect race'

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Ferdinand Omanyala says winning the 100m title at the Commonwealth Games was the "perfect...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy