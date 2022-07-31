theresandiego.com
Cococabana Rooftop Bar Now Open In Oceanside
Cococabana Rooftop Bar, the newest concept from Grind and Prosper Hospitality Group, is now open on the 2,100 square-foot rooftop of the newly reimagined historic building, The Brick Hotel. Cococabana Rooftop Bar is the quintessential Southern California rooftop experience, complete with a DJ space, offering stunning views of the Pacific...
Sushi Taisho Opens In Carlsbad
Sushi Taisho, the newest addition to the heart of Carlsbad Village, is now open. With a completely remodeled interior and large outdoor patio space, this beach-side sushi bar features an expansive menu of Asian-fusion bites, meshing unique flavors from all over the world. Same name, brand new concept and different...
Big List Of Things To Do In San Diego This Weekend | August 4-7
Art exhibits, a night of psychic readings, rooftop bar openings, awesome concerts are all part of our list of things to do in San Diego this weekend!. Top Concerts In San Diego This Weekend | August 4-8 Thursday, August 4. Kids’ Happy Hour. Let’s Get Happy! Enjoy Thursday afternoons...
Monet To Matisse Exhibition At San Diego Museum Of Art Extended
The San Diego Museum Of Art‘s popular exhibition, Monet to Matisse: Impressionist Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation, is being extended! The exhibition is now on view through Monday, October 10, 2022. Revisit these Impressionist masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting, including Paul Cézanne, Edgar...
La Jolla Music Society Offers Free Pop-Up Concerts At Surprising Locations To Celebrate SummerFest 2022
In conjunction with SummerFest 2022, La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) will present free pop-up concerts at various locations – including the airport! – around the city this summer. These concerts feature LJMS’ Fellowship Artists and are part of the company’s extensive Education and Community Engagement programming surrounding SummerFest....
