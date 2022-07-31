Your Guide to August Events in Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley

www.visitwilmingtonde.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
townandtourist.com
7 Best Hiking Trails in Valley Forge (Family-Friendly & Accessible)
Valley Forge is rich in history as well as nature. Monuments, meadows, and woodlands are often discovered throughout the 3,500-acre Valley Forge National Park. The Valley Forge National Park honors both the bravery of the Revolutionary War generation and their willingness to make sacrifices. The park is a symbol of...
delawaretoday.com
Bardea Steak Is Not Your Average Delaware Steakhouse
Bardea Steak, the highly anticipated Wilmington eatery, is finally open and serving up America’s favorite protein. Despite all the well-earned accolades between them, Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo felt a bit frazzled on the phone last year while negotiating cattle prices from specialty ranch in El Paso. The...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
fox29.com
I Love You Guys Foundation conducting emergency evacuation training in Delaware
The I Love You Guys Foundation is heading to Delaware to teach emergency evacuation training to school representatives. Dan Rector, the foundation's Emergency Management Planner, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to explain.
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"
Fractured glassPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels. Beginning September 9th, the Delaware Contemporary's Fall/Winter 2022 season theme "Through a Glass, Darkly" will include new and recent works by artists working with glass and glass-related materials and processes, exposing the material’s dual nature.
outandaboutnow.com
It Takes More Than A Village
Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
fox29.com
Enjoy scenic fields, live music at Shady Brook Farm's sunflower festivals every Saturday in August
YARDLEY, Pa. - Thanks to Shady Brook Farm, Saturdays in August can get a lot more scenic. The Yardley, Pennsylvania farm is hosting sunflower festivals on Saturdays in August. According to the farm, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the sunflower fields, take selfies on the scenic route, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and children's activities.
WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs
Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware. Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Heat Advisory posted as New Castle County expected to approach record high temperatures on Thursday
A heat advisory has been posted for Thursday in New Castle County as temperatures are expected to approach record levels, and potentially the hottest day of 2022. The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 102 at the New Castle Airport, which would tie the record set in 1995.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice. The ban was originally stalled when the Republican-led state legislature...
WDEL 1150AM
Water Quality Advisory issued for four Cecil County beaches
Maryland Health officials have issued a Water Quality advisory for four Cecil County beaches along tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. The Cecil County Health Department said there are increased levels of bacteria at Elk Neck State Park's Northeast River and Elk River beaches, Holloway Beach, and Charlestown Manor Beaches. Officials...
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
