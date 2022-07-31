Angels' Reid Detmers adds immaculate inning to no-hitter

www.local10.com
Dodgers Fans Flock to Dodger Stadium in an Homage to the Late Vin Scully
Dodgers fans made their way to Dodger Stadium after hearing the news of the passing of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)
A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who called Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers games for 67 seasons and also worked nationally
Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully
The Rangers manager, a Southern California native and former Dodgers coach, talked about his connection to the late broadcaster on Tuesday.
Dodgers: Vin Scully dead at 94, baseball lose one of the all-time great voices in sports
Vin Scully, the long-time voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and legendary baseball broadcaster who was among the all-time greats has died. He was 94. For generations of Dodger fans and baseball lovers Vin Scully’s voice was baseball. Now, that voice has left this earth. The Dodgers announced Scully’s...
FOX Sports
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Wearing Vin Scully Jersey Patch, Planning Additional Honors
The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a Vin Scully jersey patch for the remainder of the 2022 season and are in the process of planning additional honors at Dodger Stadium for the Hall of Fame broadcaster. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten told Orel Hershiser on SportsNet LA that the...
Vin Scully: Dodgers players, more pay tribute to the voice of baseball
Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died on Tuesday as the organization honored his memory. Baseball has lost its voice. Vin Scully, who brought Dodgers broadcasts to life for 67 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully didn’t just narrate baseball history. He was baseball history.
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing
Photos of the reaction of Angelinos to the news of Los Angeles Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's passing.
The Dodgers lost their voice when Vin Scully died. Angelenos lost a family member
Mourning the loss of Vin Scully, many Dodgers fans feel they lost more than a broadcaster but a family member, a cherished memory, a piece of their childhoods.
