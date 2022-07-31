England suffer 2-1 T20I series defeat to South Africa after 90-run thrashing in decider

www.skysports.com
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree. Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week...
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
The Hundred - men's preview: Will Southern Brave retain the title or will there be a new name on trophy?
Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets. Last year's finish: Runners-up (lost to Southern Brave in the final) First game: vs Trent Rockets (Saturday 6 August, 2.30pm) Home ground: Edgbaston. Head coach: Daniel Vettori. Overseas players: Matthew Wade...
Yan Dhanda: Former Liverpool youngster proud to take a stand for British South Asians in Football
Yan Dhanda says he is proud of the explosion in interest in British South Asians in Football after he took a stand following comments made by former FA chair Greg Clarke in 2020. Clarke resigned as FA chair after making a series of remarks before a Digital, Culture, Media and...
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker not concerned about settling in the Premier League after difficult Community Shield debut
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he is not concerned about settling in the Premier League following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker made his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in Sunday's Community Shield match against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and endured a frustrating evening, missing a golden chance from six yards in an eventual 3-1 defeat.
Super League: Will Toulouse Olympique defy history in battle to avoid relegation?
For the second week in a row, the hosts took the lead in the Betfred Super League match, only for lapse defending and poor discipline to prove costly and send them back to the bottom of the table. Having briefly hauled themselves out of the relegation place on the back...
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
Eoin Morgan: The Hundred is a huge opportunity to claim T20 World Cup spot
Former England ODI captain Eoin Morgan believes The Hundred provides "huge opportunities" for players to stake a claim for a spot in the England T20 World Cup squad, as the 100-ball format is the "closest" on a domestic level to international cricket. As captain of the London Spirit, Morgan thinks...
Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury
The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down. Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.
Commonwealth Games: England clinical against Northern Ireland to remain unbeaten
The foundation for the result was laid by an outstanding first half, in which the home side missed just two of their 40 shots at goal. In defence, England turned over the ball at will in order to keep Northern Ireland at arms' length and a 38-15 half-time lead set them on their way.
Wednesday Tips
The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and is undergoing his medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last...
Commonwealth Games: England reach semi-finals with win over Uganda
Jess Thirlby's team will finish either first or second in Pool B and a duel with world champions New Zealand on Thursday night should decide that, as long as the Silver Ferns beat Trinidad & Tobago later on Tuesday. From the outset, England's full-court defensive pressure helped to limit Uganda's...
RFU reveals rise in ticket sales for England Women's internationals after Lionesses' Wembley win
The Red Roses face the United States at Sandy Park, Exeter on September 3, before tackling Wales at Ashton Gate in Bristol 11 days later. They are England's final two games before embarking on their World Cup campaign in New Zealand during October and November. The Lionesses were crowned European...
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
