‘We have to do better:’ Fort Worth ISD makes gains on STAAR, but leaders want more progress in new school year

fortworthreport.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
fortworthreport.org
Loading the future: Two senior girls start coding program for North Texas students
When Julia Duan and Srjana Srivatsa finally broke into their first coding class, they looked around the room and saw few people who looked like them. They’re determined to change that for students in the metroplex. Together, the soon-to-be seniors at Plano West High School started The Future of...
fortworthreport.org
Explainer: What can your school board trustee do or not do?
When Kay Douglas ran for a spot on the Hunstville ISD school board in 1989, she didn’t know what the board did. Now, she is the senior consultant for the Texas Association of School Boards. For the past 18 years, she has trained trustees both in conferences and in districts. She knows people don’t always understand the roles of elected officials in school districts.
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Need back-to-school supplies? Here’s where you can get some for free in North Texas
Back-to-school shopping season is upon us and officials across North Texas are helping underprivileged families get necessary school supplies.
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
AOL Corp
‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail
A Fort Worth church has asked the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to open an investigation into the 43 deaths that have occurred at the county jail since 2017. Three members of Broadway Baptist Church, who make up the church’s Justice Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. They are the second group in two months that has expressed concerns to the commissioners court about abuse inside the jail and have called for an independent investigation.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Sister Cities program builds more harmonious world through students
Students from Fort Worth, Italy and Africa strolled through the streets of the Stockyards on a recent humid, sunny Sunday. They wandered into gift stores and browsed through Texas-shaped keychains. They compared the different measuring systems they use in their home countries — imperial or metric — and argued over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County approves funding for air conditioners
On Tuesday, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a $180,000 grant agreement with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County to provide air conditioners for vulnerable residents within the County. With the agreement, Meals on Wheels will be able to purchase and install air conditioner and air conditioner/heater combination window units.
Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
fortworthreport.org
Nominate a name for Fort Worth’s newest library location
The Fort Worth Public Library is expanding in the far southwest sector of the city with a new library at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road, currently in Council District 6. The Library is taking nominations for the name of this new location until Aug. 31. A panel...
fortworthreport.org
Sunday naps are the best.
Winnie and Bentley love their afternoon naps. They find the coolest spot on the floor and zzzzzzzz. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year
As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth officer seriously hurt by suspected drunken driver
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officers was seriously hurt in a crash with a suspected drunken driver. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was driving with his lights and sirens on near Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Boulevard. A driver hit the patrol SUV,...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
dallasexpress.com
Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
Comments / 0