crashingthepearlygates.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season. The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline. However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani. "Breaking: Angels have...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels
The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels infeilder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by David Fletcher versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 260 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .176 batting average with a .482 OPS,...
Yardbarker
The Angels Had A Shocking Final Line In July
It’s been more of the same for the Los Angeles Angels. After starting out with the second-best record in the American League, the Halos plummeted into fourth place in the AL West division, 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They’ve gone through a 14-game losing skid, fired their manager,...
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing
Photos of the reaction of Angelinos to the news of Los Angeles Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's passing.
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays acquire starter Mitch White, infielder Alex De Jesus from LA Dodgers
White, 27, was taken by the Dodgers in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft and is now in his second full year of major league ball. This year, White has thrown 56.0 innings posting a 3.70 ERA, 3.95 FIP and a 1.250 WHIP. White’s BB% and K% fall in the 44th and 30th percentiles, respectively. He throws five pitches, according to Baseball Savant: a 4-seam fastball (45%), a slider (25.6%), a curveball (28.1%), a sinker (7.3%) and a rare changeup (1.9%).
Comments / 0