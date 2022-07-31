Eos Energy (zinc batteries) release Q2 on 02 August after doubling backlog to $460m

The average household energy bill is expected to hit £3,359 per year from October and stay at this rate — or higher — until the end of 2023, new analysis suggests. This means energy bills will remain at more than two-and-a-half times their pre-crisis levels for the next 17 months.Cornwall Insight, one of the country's most respected energy consultancies, said the price cap on energy bills, which regulates what 24 million British households pay, will hit a staggering £3,359 per year from October, rising to £3,616 in January and £3,729 from April 2023.It will begin to fall after that, but...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO