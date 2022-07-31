Eos Energy (zinc batteries) release Q2 on 02 August after doubling backlog to $460m

biztoc.com
Energy bill costs expected to remain at record-high levels throughout 2023
The average household energy bill is expected to hit £3,359 per year from October and stay at this rate — or higher — until the end of 2023, new analysis suggests. This means energy bills will remain at more than two-and-a-half times their pre-crisis levels for the next 17 months.Cornwall Insight, one of the country's most respected energy consultancies, said the price cap on energy bills, which regulates what 24 million British households pay, will hit a staggering £3,359 per year from October, rising to £3,616 in January and £3,729 from April 2023.It will begin to fall after that, but...
biztoc.com
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
geekwire.com
New filing: Microsoft added record 40,000 employees in past year, up 22%, before job cuts
Hiring and acquisitions boosted employment to record levels at Microsoft as of the end of the company’s recent fiscal year, a new regulatory filing shows. Microsoft had 221,000 employees as of June 30, an increase of 40,000 people or 22% from the same point the prior year, according to data included in the company’s annual Form 10K filing with the SEC.
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
biztoc.com
Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock
The lodging-booking company reported second-quarter net income of $379 million. That's compared with a loss of $68 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. “Our Q2 results demonstrate that Airbnb has achieved growth and profitability at scale,” CEO Brian Chesky said. Airbnb said demand for...
Swiss PMI dips slightly but industry stays in growth mode
ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' (PMI) index fell by 1.1 points in July, according to data published on Tuesday, but remained in positive territory despite concerns about rising energy prices and a slowdown in export markets.
biztoc.com
Faraday Future shares rise after financing news
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares were recently at $2.48 after hours. The company provided updates about its production plant in Hanford, Calif., including its official name, FF ieFactory California. Main body lines, e-coat systems and paint ovens and conveyance are all in place.
Uber Beats Q2 Revenue Expectations, Despite $2.6 Bln Loss
Uber posted a surprise Q2 revenue beat, with the ridesharing company bringing in over $8.1 billion in the last three months. Total gross bookings reached $29.1 billion, which is up 33% YoY. Despite increased fuel prices, Uber says it has more drivers and couriers than before the pandemic. Uber is forecasting Q3 operating profit above estimates, betting on steady demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services. David Trainer, Ceo of New Constructs, breaks down Uber's Q2 results and the headwinds facing the ridesharing company in the coming months.
biztoc.com
Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion
Ro’s co-founder and chief growth officer Rob Schutz is stepping back from his current role and will stay involved with the digital health company in an advisory role, TechCrunch has learned. The shift comes just weeks after Ro cut 18% of its staff to “manage expenses, increase the efficiency of our organization and better map our […]
biztoc.com
Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally
Bluecopa, an Indian startup building a finance operations automation platform for high-volume companies, has raised $2.3 million to expand its offering in the global market. The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined […]
hypebeast.com
Samsung Warns of Slowing PC and Mobile Demand Despite Nearing $60 Billion USD in Q2 Revenue
Samsung has recorded yet another positive financial quarter in Q2 of 2022 but warns that demand for both PCs and mobile devices is waning. Over the quarter, the company brought in a revenue of roughly $59.4 billion USD, with operating profits rising by 12% to $10.8 billion USD. Its semiconductor division Device Solutions performed the best, achieving a historical high in quarterly revenue for the second quarter in a row, contributing $21.9 billion USD to the South Korean tech giant.
biztoc.com
AMD: Brace For Impact
Summary AMD will be reporting its Q2 results today and its revenue is likely to amount to $6.3 billion. The company might experience shipment growth but at lower price points. The company might guide for a soft Q3. AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will be reporting its fiscal second quarter...
U.S. factory orders rise solidly in June, beat expectations
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased solidly in June and business spending on equipment was stronger than initially thought, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite rising interest rates.
US News and World Report
Valvoline Fuels Retail Drive With $2.65 Billion Lubricants Unit Sale to Saudi Aramco
(Reuters) -Valvoline Inc is selling its unit that makes lubricants, coolants and other automotive products to state-owned Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash to sharpen focus on its retail services business. The deal announced on Monday builds on the company's plan to separate the two units, with the sale...
biztoc.com
Toyota Faces Double-Digit Profit Fall on Supply-Chain Woes
The world's top carmaker could report a double-digit drop in first-quarter profit this week as supply-chain woes forced it to slash production targets three times last quarter. The post Toyota Faces Double-Digit Profit Fall on Supply-Chain Woes appeared first on Asia Financial.
freightwaves.com
Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
Gas prices are still tanking — and are on track to fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August
About 55,000 US stations are already selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, and that sum is set to climb in the weeks ahead, according to GasBuddy.
No worries about U.S. demand for now, Japan's Subaru says
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
UAE non-oil private sector picks up pace in July - PMI
DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector grew in July at its second-fastest pace this year as business activity picked up on strong demand and higher sales amid some discounting, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
