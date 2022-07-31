Millions of Americans have long COVID. Many of them are no longer working

biztoc.com
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
His net worth is down more than $200,000 since 2021, but this early retiree isn't going back to work: 'That is the worst-case scenario'
Steve Adcock retired in 2016 at 35. Despite seeing his net worth drop by more than $200,000 since last year, he hasn't considered returning to full-time work. "Absolutely, positively not. That's never entered my head even a little bit," he says. Adcock and his wife Courtney keep their spending low...
I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?
I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market. I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. By and large, they have done well for me, and I know every year can’t be a 15-20% up year.
