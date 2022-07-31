ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba: The Purge Is Finally Here

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal

- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
AGRICULTURE
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low

Brent crude futures down 3 cents to $96.75 a barrel by 1200 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40 cents, a 0.44% gain, at $91.06. Both benchmarks fell on Wednesday after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows. OPEC+ agreement to...
TRAFFIC
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

The stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. "Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already anticipated/priced in," he says.
STOCKS
Axio lands $23M to help companies quantify cyber risk

Axio, a platform for cybersecurity risk evaluation, today announced the closure of a $23 million Series B round led by Temasek’s ISTARI, with participation from investors NFP Ventures, IA Capital Group and former BP CEO Bob Dudley. Axio CEO Scott Kannry tells TechCrunch that the proceeds — which bring New York–based Axio’s total capital raised […]
BUSINESS
The inflation prices that broke us

Inflation is a complete and total bummer. | Steven Puetzer/Getty Images. From chicken tenders to tampons, the price hikes that are irking people most. Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation

Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
BUSINESS

