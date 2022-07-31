Alibaba: The Purge Is Finally Here

biztoc.com
UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal
- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff
Robinhood, which became wildly popular during the pandemic, is reeling. After a decline in earnings, the company announced a second round of layoffs.
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low
Brent crude futures down 3 cents to $96.75 a barrel by 1200 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40 cents, a 0.44% gain, at $91.06. Both benchmarks fell on Wednesday after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows. OPEC+ agreement to...
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%
The stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. "Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already anticipated/priced in," he says.
Bank of England launches biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as inflation soars
The sixth consecutive increase takes borrowing costs to 1.75% and marks the first half-point hike since the Bank was made independent from the British government in 1997. The Bank now expects headline inflation to peak at 13.3% in October and to remain at elevated levels throughout much of 2023. The...
Warner Bros. Discovery expected to slash jobs, restructure HBO Max as earnings loom
Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report its first quarterly earnings since the $43 billion merger. The three-month-old streaming conglomerate plans to lay off 70% of its development business, according to The Wrap. The Wrap cited "multiple insiders" in its report. HBO CEO David Zaslav will announce a major restructuring...
Axio lands $23M to help companies quantify cyber risk
Axio, a platform for cybersecurity risk evaluation, today announced the closure of a $23 million Series B round led by Temasek’s ISTARI, with participation from investors NFP Ventures, IA Capital Group and former BP CEO Bob Dudley. Axio CEO Scott Kannry tells TechCrunch that the proceeds — which bring New York–based Axio’s total capital raised […]
Saudi Arabia posts almost $21 billion second-quarter surplus
DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has registered a budget surplus of nearly 78 billion riyals ($21 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, the finance ministry said on Thursday, an almost 50% rise from a year earlier, bolstered by high oil prices.
There are approximately 200 Chinese firms that will be kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run broadcaster CGTN described Luckin’s “cashless coffee” as a refreshing addition to the market. Luckin was seen as a...
Furious China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit
TAIPEI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.
The inflation prices that broke us
Inflation is a complete and total bummer. | Steven Puetzer/Getty Images. From chicken tenders to tampons, the price hikes that are irking people most. Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
China Evergrande to get $817.8 million for giving up land use rights for soccer stadium
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Thursday it would receive 5.52 billion yuan ($817.8 million) for cancelling a contract to buy land-use rights for a soccer stadium.
Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation
Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
