Life Is Too Short When..

Axio lands $23M to help companies quantify cyber risk
Axio, a platform for cybersecurity risk evaluation, today announced the closure of a $23 million Series B round led by Temasek’s ISTARI, with participation from investors NFP Ventures, IA Capital Group and former BP CEO Bob Dudley. Axio CEO Scott Kannry tells TechCrunch that the proceeds — which bring New York–based Axio’s total capital raised […]
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
There is No Such Thing as Development Economics
I used to think there was such a thing as development economics. There are still richer and poorer countries, of course, but is there a “development economics,” a special type of economics for poor countries? I don’t think so. Maybe there once was. In the twentieth century, divergence in per-capita GDP increased big time and […]
His net worth is down more than $200,000 since 2021, but this early retiree isn't going back to work: 'That is the worst-case scenario'
Steve Adcock retired in 2016 at 35. Despite seeing his net worth drop by more than $200,000 since last year, he hasn't considered returning to full-time work. "Absolutely, positively not. That's never entered my head even a little bit," he says. Adcock and his wife Courtney keep their spending low...
I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?
I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market. I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. By and large, they have done well for me, and I know every year can’t be a 15-20% up year.
The inflation prices that broke us
Inflation is a complete and total bummer. | Steven Puetzer/Getty Images. From chicken tenders to tampons, the price hikes that are irking people most. Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
