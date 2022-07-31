ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School me on Blackrock fund BKN

biztoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bkn#Retirement#Municipal Bond#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says

Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
MARKETS
pymnts

New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash

Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
CoinDesk

Robinhood's Crypto Division Fined $30M by New York Financial Regulator

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) fined the crypto trading unit of Robinhood (HOOD) $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the fine on Tuesday. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency: 7 Easy Ways for Beginners

Cryptocurrency investment is becoming more popular by the day, and for a good reason. Bitcoin, for instance, has performed better than many assets for many years in a row, thus gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors alike. As attractive as cryptocurrencies are as investments, navigating the crypto space...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tickerreport.com

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Alibaba: Is The Panic Justified?

Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More » Article Thesis.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises

Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Climate Investing

Curious to get peoples thoughts on the precious metals sector as an asset class. I’ve been doing a bunch of research on the area and it’s poised to grow aggressively. The real investment opportunities are either in getting in early on a startup in the space (which is super hard)
MARKETS
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says

Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy