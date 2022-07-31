School me on Blackrock fund BKN

biztoc.com
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
A Fed Pivot? Not Yet, Policymakers Suggest, as Rapid Inflation Lingers
Stocks rose after the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, with investors hoping the central bank would dial back rate increases. Not so soon, officials indicated on Tuesday.
Robinhood's Crypto Division Fined $30M by New York Financial Regulator
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) fined the crypto trading unit of Robinhood (HOOD) $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the fine on Tuesday. “As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper...
How to Invest in Cryptocurrency: 7 Easy Ways for Beginners
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming more popular by the day, and for a good reason. Bitcoin, for instance, has performed better than many assets for many years in a row, thus gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors alike. As attractive as cryptocurrencies are as investments, navigating the crypto space...
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.
Alibaba: Is The Panic Justified?
Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More » Article Thesis.
Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises
Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
Climate Investing
Curious to get peoples thoughts on the precious metals sector as an asset class. I’ve been doing a bunch of research on the area and it’s poised to grow aggressively. The real investment opportunities are either in getting in early on a startup in the space (which is super hard)
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Starbucks failed to extend pay hikes to unionized stores, and labor organizers are furious
The coffee giant argues it can’t unilaterally change benefits without bargaining. However, the union says it gave Starbucks permission to do just that. Union organizers are demanding that Starbucks rethink its decision this week to exclude baristas at unionized stores from a big pay hike that was scheduled for August 1.
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
