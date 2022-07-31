Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal
- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
biztoc.com
Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff
Robinhood, which became wildly popular during the pandemic, is reeling. After a decline in earnings, the company announced a second round of layoffs.
biztoc.com
Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low
Brent crude futures down 3 cents to $96.75 a barrel by 1200 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40 cents, a 0.44% gain, at $91.06. Both benchmarks fell on Wednesday after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows. OPEC+ agreement to...
biztoc.com
Bank of England launches biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as inflation soars
The sixth consecutive increase takes borrowing costs to 1.75% and marks the first half-point hike since the Bank was made independent from the British government in 1997. The Bank now expects headline inflation to peak at 13.3% in October and to remain at elevated levels throughout much of 2023. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Is Bank of England about to break precedent on interest rates?
Markets expect 0.5 percentage-point rise for first time since independence as inflation rises. The US Federal Reserve has done it. The European Central Bank has done it. Now the Bank of England must decide whether to follow suit and opt for a bigger than usual rise in official borrowing costs when it meets on Thursday.
biztoc.com
Axio lands $23M to help companies quantify cyber risk
Axio, a platform for cybersecurity risk evaluation, today announced the closure of a $23 million Series B round led by Temasek’s ISTARI, with participation from investors NFP Ventures, IA Capital Group and former BP CEO Bob Dudley. Axio CEO Scott Kannry tells TechCrunch that the proceeds — which bring New York–based Axio’s total capital raised […]
biztoc.com
Salesforce says it is closing its office in Hong Kong and “accelerating” its strategic partnership with Alibaba “to better serve the Greater China Region”
Salesforce is repositioning itself in China as it looks to expand the reach of its customer relationship management software in the country. The company is “accelerating” its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant’s software across Greater China.
biztoc.com
There are approximately 200 Chinese firms that will be kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run broadcaster CGTN described Luckin’s “cashless coffee” as a refreshing addition to the market. Luckin was seen as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
biztoc.com
There is No Such Thing as Development Economics
I used to think there was such a thing as development economics. There are still richer and poorer countries, of course, but is there a “development economics,” a special type of economics for poor countries? I don’t think so. Maybe there once was. In the twentieth century, divergence in per-capita GDP increased big time and […]
biztoc.com
Missouri AG Investigating Morningstar Over ESG Ratings
Missouri AG Investigating Morningstar Over ESG Ratings. We can't possibly believe that the pristine ratings agencies - like the ones that once helped cause an entire global economic collapse in 2007-08 - are once again finding themselves under scrutiny by regulators. But this time, it's over what we have constantly...
biztoc.com
The inflation prices that broke us
Inflation is a complete and total bummer. | Steven Puetzer/Getty Images. From chicken tenders to tampons, the price hikes that are irking people most. Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
Comments / 0