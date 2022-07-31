ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

biztoc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal

- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
AGRICULTURE
biztoc.com

Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low

Brent crude futures down 3 cents to $96.75 a barrel by 1200 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40 cents, a 0.44% gain, at $91.06. Both benchmarks fell on Wednesday after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows. OPEC+ agreement to...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
biztoc.com

Is Bank of England about to break precedent on interest rates?

Markets expect 0.5 percentage-point rise for first time since independence as inflation rises. The US Federal Reserve has done it. The European Central Bank has done it. Now the Bank of England must decide whether to follow suit and opt for a bigger than usual rise in official borrowing costs when it meets on Thursday.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Axio lands $23M to help companies quantify cyber risk

Axio, a platform for cybersecurity risk evaluation, today announced the closure of a $23 million Series B round led by Temasek’s ISTARI, with participation from investors NFP Ventures, IA Capital Group and former BP CEO Bob Dudley. Axio CEO Scott Kannry tells TechCrunch that the proceeds — which bring New York–based Axio’s total capital raised […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Salesforce says it is closing its office in Hong Kong and “accelerating” its strategic partnership with Alibaba “to better serve the Greater China Region”

Salesforce is repositioning itself in China as it looks to expand the reach of its customer relationship management software in the country. The company is “accelerating” its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant’s software across Greater China.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wall Street Breakfast#Stitcher#Spotify#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Bank#Fomc#Bp Lrb Bp#Cvs Health#Caterpillar Lrb#Unitedh
biztoc.com

Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says

Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

There is No Such Thing as Development Economics

I used to think there was such a thing as development economics. There are still richer and poorer countries, of course, but is there a “development economics,” a special type of economics for poor countries? I don’t think so. Maybe there once was. In the twentieth century, divergence in per-capita GDP increased big time and […]
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Missouri AG Investigating Morningstar Over ESG Ratings

Missouri AG Investigating Morningstar Over ESG Ratings. We can't possibly believe that the pristine ratings agencies - like the ones that once helped cause an entire global economic collapse in 2007-08 - are once again finding themselves under scrutiny by regulators. But this time, it's over what we have constantly...
MISSOURI STATE
biztoc.com

The inflation prices that broke us

Inflation is a complete and total bummer. | Steven Puetzer/Getty Images. From chicken tenders to tampons, the price hikes that are irking people most. Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy