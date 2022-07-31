ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

biztoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
UPI News

Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 31,919.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 11,733.73. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,953.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Tuesday, as investors monitor rising tensions between Beijing and China. The markets closing lower to start August also comes after the major indexes finished their best month since 2020. The Dow dropped 0.9% on the day, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Erin Gibbs, Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Reuters

Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
biztoc.com

What's next for the US housing market

So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
International Business Times

Stocks Steady As Investors Weigh Taiwan And Fed Risks

World stocks eased slightly on Wednesday as markets weighed risks from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and comments from Federal Reserve officials talking up the chance of aggressive interest rate hikes. MSCI's benchmark for global stocks < .MIWD00000PUS> dipped by 0.1% by 0823 GMT, steadying after Tuesday's...
biztoc.com

Alibaba: Is The Panic Justified?

Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More » Article Thesis.
The Associated Press

US stocks rise following solid earnings reports

Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies including Starbucks. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ended 1.4% higher.
