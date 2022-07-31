U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

biztoc.com
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 31,919.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 11,733.73. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,953.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows
U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Tuesday, as investors monitor rising tensions between Beijing and China. The markets closing lower to start August also comes after the major indexes finished their best month since 2020. The Dow dropped 0.9% on the day, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Erin Gibbs, Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock
The lodging-booking company reported second-quarter net income of $379 million. That's compared with a loss of $68 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. “Our Q2 results demonstrate that Airbnb has achieved growth and profitability at scale,” CEO Brian Chesky said. Airbnb said demand for...
Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
What's next for the US housing market
So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
International Business Times
Stocks Steady As Investors Weigh Taiwan And Fed Risks
World stocks eased slightly on Wednesday as markets weighed risks from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and comments from Federal Reserve officials talking up the chance of aggressive interest rate hikes. MSCI's benchmark for global stocks < .MIWD00000PUS> dipped by 0.1% by 0823 GMT, steadying after Tuesday's...
A Fed Pivot? Not Yet, Policymakers Suggest, as Rapid Inflation Lingers
Stocks rose after the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, with investors hoping the central bank would dial back rate increases. Not so soon, officials indicated on Tuesday.
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
Alibaba: Is The Panic Justified?
Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More » Article Thesis.
Stocks stall on Wall Street amid latest corporate earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation’s continuing impact. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
US stocks rise following solid earnings reports
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies including Starbucks. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ended 1.4% higher.
