U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Article Thesis.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO