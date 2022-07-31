Investing in emerging markets

biztoc.com
Related
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The stock market is poised for more upside following July's rally after valuations see their 2nd-biggest decline in 30 years, JPMorgan says
The stock market is poised for more upside in the back half of this year, according to JPMorgan. The bank believes investor expectations have been reset, which is a positive for future returns. "Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive."
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
The trading app's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year as retail investors became disillusioned with stocks and crypto.
Motley Fool
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
biztoc.com
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
biztoc.com
Climate Investing
Curious to get peoples thoughts on the precious metals sector as an asset class. I’ve been doing a bunch of research on the area and it’s poised to grow aggressively. The real investment opportunities are either in getting in early on a startup in the space (which is super hard)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
5k-7k capital-what is a smart way to invest it on and see potential gains?
5k-7k capital-what is a smart way to invest it on and see potential gains? What is an investment that you would feel most comfortable in throwing that amount at? There’s some spare capital that I’m trying to be smart with and this sub seems like good advice.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
biztoc.com
Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock
The lodging-booking company reported second-quarter net income of $379 million. That's compared with a loss of $68 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. “Our Q2 results demonstrate that Airbnb has achieved growth and profitability at scale,” CEO Brian Chesky said. Airbnb said demand for...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
biztoc.com
A Fed Pivot? Not Yet, Policymakers Suggest, as Rapid Inflation Lingers
Stocks rose after the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, with investors hoping the central bank would dial back rate increases. Not so soon, officials indicated on Tuesday.
biztoc.com
What's next for the US housing market
So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
Why GameStop Stock Is Outperforming the S&P 500 In 2022
The S&P 500 has had the worst first half of a year since 1970. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) , which tracks the index, has fallen more than 20% since the start of 2022. There are many reasons why the S&P 500 has performed so badly: recession fears, rampant inflation, geopolitical conflicts in Eastern Europe, COVID lockdowns in China, and the ongoing global supply-chain crisis are among the "greatest hits."
biztoc.com
Alibaba: Is The Panic Justified?
Summary Alibaba has sold off based on news about a potential delisting. That has happened in the past as well. Even if BABA were to be delisted, the underlying value of the company should remain the same. Cash flow, equity investments, and profits would not change. Alibaba is priced for disaster, as markets have panic-sold shares despite the fact that BABA would not really suffer a lot even if it were to be delisted. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More » Article Thesis.
biztoc.com
Pinterest: A New Dawn
Summary Pinterest pops more than 20% after-hours as investors welcome the new CEO's vision for improving Pinterest's e-commerce opportunity. Pinterest's Q3 topline guidance is weak, substantially weaker than analysts' consensus. Pinterest's EBITDA margins are likely to compress going into Q3. On a positive note, Pinterest's MAUs have stabilized from Q1 into Q2. It appears more likely than not that Pinterest has found its bottom. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More » Investment Thesis.
biztoc.com
Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally
Bluecopa, an Indian startup building a finance operations automation platform for high-volume companies, has raised $2.3 million to expand its offering in the global market. The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined […]
China/U.S. Tensions Top Of Mind
Remember, generational wealth is built during bear markets. Makes her the highest ranking American to visit Taiwan in 25 years. President Xi wants to appear strong as he seeks a 3rd term amidst China’s current economic weakness. Despite geopolitical uncertainty, Q2 heavy earnings calendar continues (we are half way...
Comments / 0