Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open US Senate seat in Missouri. Valentine defeated marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO