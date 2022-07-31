Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

www.kfvs12.com
Related
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives afternoon update on eastern Ky. flooding
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on eastern Kentucky flooding on Wednesday afternoon, August 3. He said the death toll remains the same, 37 in five counties, but is still expected to increase. Breathitt – 8 Clay – 2 Knott – 17 (13 adults...
KFVS12
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
KFVS12
New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes. While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests...
KFVS12
Heartland Votes: Mo. Primary Election follow-up
One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Active shooter training in Dexter. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Missouri Primary election results now in
Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're...
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
KFVS12
Busch Valentine wins Dem. nomination in race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open US Senate seat in Missouri. Valentine defeated marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.
KFVS12
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election
WASHINGTON (AP) - Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
New Leaf Illinois announces grants for 18 organizations helping expunge cannabis records
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation is awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to 18 organizations across the state to help expunge cannabis records. Expungement was a key factor when Illinois legalized recreational cannabis products in 2019. New Leaf Illinois says the funding will help legal aid...
KFVS12
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
KFVS12
Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Colorado for robbery was arrested in southeast Missouri after a chase. Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a gas station was robbed at knifepoint...
Comments / 0