Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

By Dakota Makres
KFVS12
 3 days ago
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives afternoon update on eastern Ky. flooding

EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on eastern Kentucky flooding on Wednesday afternoon, August 3. He said the death toll remains the same, 37 in five counties, but is still expected to increase. Breathitt – 8 Clay – 2 Knott – 17 (13 adults...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes. While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: Mo. Primary Election follow-up

One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Active shooter training in Dexter. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Primary election results now in

Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Busch Valentine wins Dem. nomination in race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Trudy Busch Valentine has won the Democratic nomination for the open US Senate seat in Missouri. Valentine defeated marine veteran Lucas Kunce and several other challengers. The few polls of the race for the Democratic nomination showed her ahead, but by how much varied, with some showing Valentine significantly ahead, while others showed a tight race. Valentine had a big lead early in the night, but as the evening went on, Kunce closed the gap.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

