Yolanda Adams Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Tyler Perry Says He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million for Single Day of Work Because He 'Valued Her'
Tyler Perry knows Cicely Tyson's worth. The Jazzman's Blues writer/director chatted with AARP The Magazine for its August/September cover story, where he revealed he once paid Tyson, who died last year at age 96, "a million dollars" for a single day of work on his 2007 movie Why Did I Get Married?.
Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Criticism of Her Pursuing a Modeling Career While Studying at Harvard
Aoki Lee Simmons is proud to be a model. The 19-year-old Harvard student was asked on TikTok on Monday why she still wanted to be a model despite getting an Ivy League education. A fan commented on one of her videos, asking, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Don't Confuse Sesame Place with Jim Crow
"Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?" asked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 5-year-old son six decades ago. A Baltimore family recently filed a $25 million class action racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place, a Muppets-themed amusement park outside Philadelphia. A video showed a Muppet character named Rosita high-fiving white kids while appearing to blatantly ignore the extended hands of little black kids. Other black families said the same thing happened to their kids, too.
On "Reservation Dogs," the raddest soundtrack on TV "breaks expectations" for Native storytelling
In a memorable moment from the first season of "Reservation Dogs," tribal police officer Big takes teenage Cheese on a reluctant ride-along in a cruiser with a busted tape deck and introduces him to the funk band Redbone by warbling their 1974 hit "Come and Get Your Love." "All-Indian band,"...
50 Cent Finally Responds To Super Bowl Fat-Shamers
50 Cent has issued a belated response to those who called him “fat” during his surprise appearance during the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show in February. During a recent visit to 97.9 The Box in Houston, Texas, 50 shut down the criticism over his physique, claiming the jokes about his so-called weight gain were greatly exaggerated.
Lauren B’s Jr. Beauty Boot Camp Offer Cosmetology Classes to Young Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Lauren B.‘s Jr. Beauty Boot Camp is grooming the next generation of cosmetology experts through the power of mentorship, inspiration, and innovation. Located in the Philadelphia neighborhood of West Oak Lane, the Beaute Box Salon has become a staple in the community for its notable efforts in teaching girls ages eight to 17 the ins and outs of the industry. Lauren, owner of the establishment, launched her Jr. Beauty Boot Camp in 2017 to spread her vision.
