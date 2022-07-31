Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis: July 31 - August 6

memphismagazine.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
Captain D’s Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Memphis
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
This Dynamic Duo is serving up a Mexican burrito with a Memphis twist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.
Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29. Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists. It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt...
Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
Mayor says new lighting in Memphis will make streets safer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Mayor Strickland hopes the city’s new project to upgrade 84,000 streetlight fixtures will provide an improved sense of security. “No longer will criminals have safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness,” Strickland said. WREG talked one-on-one with Strickland Wednesday about why he believes the new lights will curb crime. “Most violent […]
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis
Binghampton cafe seeks to better the community through food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspire Community Café was born out of a love for people, a passion for life-giving food and a thirst for justice. The café opened in the Binghampton area in 2019, and their mission is to nourish the community by providing living wage jobs, healthy food, and to serve as a gathering place that connects and inspires people.
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Wolfchase Galleria holds giveaway for students
Wolfchase Galleria gave away 250 backpacks and other school supplies on Saturday. The mall also held a fashion show for kids to show off their new school clothes.
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system
Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Frizzell Family Pumped Up To Open Lakeland Health & Fitness
Lakeland Health & Fitness owners JD and Emily Frizzell are jumping up and down with anticipation for their Grand Opening in Lakeland and hope that you can ‘fit in’ a visit on August 13th to see all they have to offer. Their new location will be located at 9875 Huff N Puff Road in Lakeland.
