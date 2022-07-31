Create. Collaborate. Close the deal. Do it all at a better place to meet: Pronto Meeting Space in Newtown.

www.timespub.com
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn Johnson
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots
The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
morethanthecurve.com
Update on hotel and restaurants at SORA West in Conshohocken
The website for Hotel West & Main, the Tapestry by Hilton hotel in the final phase of construction at the SORA West redevelopment site in Conshohocken is accepting reservations as of November 21st. We went through the booking process and a room is currently $190 per night for two queen beds or a king. It was $215 if you selected a corner room with two queens. The hotel has 127 rooms.
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. The sisters are offering a mouthwatering menu inspired by the Greek Isles at the space that previously housed Andrew Deery’s Majolica.
Tonight’s National Night Out: A Community Builder That Started in Our Own Backyard
Tonight, Aug. 2, is National Night Out, a law-enforcement-support event that was pioneered in Montgomery County.Image via National Night Out. After dusk tonight, Aug. 2., communities nationwide will see residents make their presence known at nightfall, a subtle but powerful symbol of community pride, discourage criminal activity, and thank local law enforcement officers. That initiative — now known as National Night Out — began in a small way in 1970 right here in Lower Merion.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
wdiy.org
Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish
On this edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes sibling team Luke and Rachel Prosseda from The Vineyard Restaurant in Bethlehem. Luke, the chef, and Rachel, who runs the front of the house, describe the process of bringing their Italian food to Valley diners, with dishes crafted from local and sustainably sourced ingredients.
thesunpapers.com
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market
The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
berkscountyliving.com
Berkshire Family Restaurant: Pleasure for all Palates
Conveniently located on State Hill Road near Starbucks and the Berkshire Mall is the Berkshire Family Restaurant, owned by Manny Vlastos. This dining destination won “Best Kids’ Menu” honors for 2021, as voted by Berks County Living readers — and one look at that section of the menu will surely bring a smile; it’s so creatively written. The award brought a tremendous distinction for this recently reopened business, to be sure. But their welcoming locale attracts a much broader clientele than kids, parents and grandparents!
timespub.com
Golconde Exhibit opens at Nakashima Foundation
The Nakashima Foundation hosted a reception and exhibit, “Golconde, The Introduction of Modernism in India” at the Nakashima Arts Building on Aquetong Road in New Hope on June 12th to celebrate the life and work of George Nakashima. The day started out overcast but luckily the rain held off and the day was spectacular.
timespub.com
Eight Arch Stone Bridge to get some needed repairs
The Warwick Township Historical Society received a $30,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Award in June. The money will be used to repair the Eight Arch Stone Bridge, also known as the Bridge Valley Bridge and Pettit’s Bridge. The bridge crosses the Neshaminy Creek above Hartsville. It is the only remaining eight-arch bridge in Pennsylvania. The bridge, on an abandoned spur of Old York Road, spans the Neshaminy Creek at Bridge Valley in Warwick Township.
'Good Morning America' visits Women's Animal Center to celebrate 'Dogust'
"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day," said GMA's Lara Spencer.
