The Dance Academy: Instilling the love of dance in students

Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Spotlight: Bravo Dance Center
Bravo Dance Center, located in Warminster, just celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary! Owned and operated by sisters, Lindsay Keegan and Lauren Kulp, BDC prides itself on a family atmosphere where students can learn, grow, make new friends and nurture their self-confidence. “With a decade under our belt, we are fully committed to providing quality dance and arts education to the members of our community of all ages, and strive to train and mentor the next generation of performers and creators,” say Lindsay and Lauren.
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
billypenn.com
The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway
One of the biggest weekends of the year in Philly is about to go down, and you can be a part of it all (for free!) thanks to The Ultimate Made in America Philly Weekend Giveaway. That’s right, Jay-Z’s annual music festival takes over Philly’s iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway during...
aroundambler.com
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
timespub.com
God’s Window Christian Preschool
Located on seven beautiful acres in Holland, God’s Window Preschool has been providing area children with the highest quality Christian Preschool education available since 1993. God’s Window has become a fixture in the Northampton community. According to the Director, Monica Platt, God’s Window is now serving parents who were students in the school back in the 1990s.
timespub.com
Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin awarded Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships
This year, two New Hope-Solebury High School seniors, Sydney Kanuga and Jude Hutkin, received Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarships from the Aquetong Watershed Association. The awards were presented by Michael Zolkewitz, AWA’s Vice President, during the Senior Awards Ceremony held at the NH-S High School on June 8th. In the...
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
timespub.com
Kylie Marozsan awarded FCP scholarship
Feasterville resident Kylie Marozsan, a graduating senior from Neshaminy High School, was among a group of students who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). Kylie will be attending the University of Miami. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.
timespub.com
Fourth of July Bike Parade in Jamison
The residents of the Country Hunt section of Jamison held their Fourth Annual Bike Parade on July 4th. The kids had a great time!. Kids hold up their “Most Patriotic” citations for their decorated bikes. Livvy Garcia and Malaysia Bradley enjoyed some water ice. From left, Bella, Jacqueline,...
timespub.com
Amazing August is upon us
There is a slight change to the library hours for the summer. They will not be open on Sunday again until September 11th, at 1:00pm. The Friends of the Free Library of Northampton Township are sponsoring two programs for adults this month. The Second Saturday programs continue on Saturday, August...
TreeTrails opens in Trevose
TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
timespub.com
Two area students awarded FCP scholarships
Two area students were among a group of graduating high school seniors who were recently awarded college scholarships from Foundations Community Partnership (FCP). New Hope resident Kathryn Thistlewaite (New Hope-Solebury High School) and Buckingham resident Corey Brillman (Middle Bucks Institute of Technology) were each awarded $1000 scholarships. FCP recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Bucks County students who continue to excel during these challenging times, and in collaboration with each of the County’s 19 public high schools, FCP announced these 2022 Partnership in Education Scholarship awardees. School administrators and guidance counselors nominated the students who best demonstrated a commitment to community service, academic performance, and quality of character.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Amazing Dinner at Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia
Each time we go to Philadelphia, we treat ourselves at Vetri cucina, the amazing restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri who is one of Philly’s top chefs. Going to Vetri is such an experience: located in a townhouse, it is as if you were invited to someone’s house. The decor is warm and the perfect setting for an intimate dinner where you will be able to hear your conversation, even if there is music in the background (well, Jodi noticed the music, I did not!).
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
