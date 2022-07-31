2022 Wyndham Championship Preview: Everything To Know About Sedgefield CC

www.thelines.com
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Golf Channel
How Tiger Woods kind of spoiled Webb Simpson's Presidents Cup surprise
Before Davis Love III even called him up, Webb Simpson knew he was going to be named an assistant Presidents Cup captain – or so he thought. He can thank Tiger Woods for that. As Simpson tells it, he was out for a meal last Tuesday in Wilmington, North...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
Golf.com
2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 Wyndham Championship gets underway Thursday, August 4, at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Wyndham Round 1. PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris is still missing something big on...
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
Talking About Tony Finau's Success and a Wyndham Championship Preview
The PGA Tour moves to its last event before the playoffs, and Bob and Jay discuss the man who will come into the postseason red-hot.
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
Lowry is consistently excellent, making the cut in 11 of his last 12 tournaments with four top-three finishes. Sedgefield Country Club requires precise iron play, and Lowry ranks 11th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach. He's 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and should find himself in contention come Sunday. 2....
2022 Wyndham Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Sedgefield Country Club
In the final stop before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the North Carolina mainstay hosts players with something to prove or just tuning up for next week.
Golf Digest
Wyndham Championship odds 2022: Will Zalatoris a co-favorite off strong weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Playing alongside Cameron Young in Detroit last Thursday and Friday, fellow Wake Forest Demon Deacon Will Zalatoris quickly became the forgotten man. Young beat his old college buddy by eight strokes on Friday, then went on to pick up yet another T-2 finish while Zalatoris shot 69 and 65 on the weekend to tie for 20th.
