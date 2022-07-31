ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2022 Wyndham Championship Preview: Everything To Know About Sedgefield CC

By John Haslbauer
thelines.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thelines.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 Wyndham Championship gets underway Thursday, August 4, at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Wyndham Round 1. PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris is still missing something big on...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FanSided

Wyndham Championship Power Rankings

Lowry is consistently excellent, making the cut in 11 of his last 12 tournaments with four top-three finishes. Sedgefield Country Club requires precise iron play, and Lowry ranks 11th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach. He's 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and should find himself in contention come Sunday. 2....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
Person
Henrik Stenson

Comments / 0

Community Policy