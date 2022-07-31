www.timespub.com
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wooderice.com
Milk Jawn Is Opening Their Brick & Mortar Shop this Friday With Ice Cream Giveaway
Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave.and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
TreeTrails opens in Trevose
TreeTrails Adventures celebrated its grand opening on July 29 at Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road in Trevose. The park offers an adrenaline rush for climbers ages 7 to adult, beginners to experts. “We couldn’t be more excited to open TreeTrails Adventures in Bucks County at the site of...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
fox29.com
Enjoy scenic fields, live music at Shady Brook Farm's sunflower festivals every Saturday in August
YARDLEY, Pa. - Thanks to Shady Brook Farm, Saturdays in August can get a lot more scenic. The Yardley, Pennsylvania farm is hosting sunflower festivals on Saturdays in August. According to the farm, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the sunflower fields, take selfies on the scenic route, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and children's activities.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 25+ Ways To Welcome August
August is in full swing! Peruse the many outdoor farmers markets, check out the Peach Festival at Peddler’s Village or sip on delicious wine along the Bucks County Wine Trail!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s...
timespub.com
Erminio Herman Petrecca, Realtor ReMax Centre Realtors
Who says the real estate market is hot? It’s not hot, it’s flammable! Just for the record since the beginning of January, ReMax Centre, a Bucks County Real Estate office, has had 312 homes listed or under contract in just as little as three months. Now is the...
billypenn.com
Recycling in Philly: How to get a bin, what to put in it, and everything else you need to know
Philadelphia has had a citywide municipal recycling program with curbside collection since 1989. It’s a single-stream process (i.e. you throw everything into one bin) and there’s a pickup scheduled every week. Streets Department workers collected an average of 1,200 tons of recycling weekly last year, which is less...
roi-nj.com
Newmark: Warehouse property in Bordentown sells for $60M
A 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown sold for $60 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from Newmark. Located at 201 Elizabeth St., the property was traded from the O’Donnell Group to Penwood Real Estate and offers 266,523 square feet of warehouse area and 9,108 square feet of office area. The building is situated on a 39.16-acre lot, which offers up to 140,767 square feet of additional expansion space. Building features include platform loading for two rail car positions, 24-foot ceiling height, 40-by-43-foot column spacing, 16 tailgate doors, four acres of outdoor storage, power provided by a new 13-KVA substation and parking for 80 cars and 120 trailers.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PhillyBite
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
delawarevalleynews.com
Get Ready For National Night Out
National Night Out is the first Tuesday of August. it is the time to just sit out on your stoop or turn a porch light on. Walk the block, get to know your neighbors. Lots of police departments are planning activities for people to do things. Philadelphia residents can look below to find what is near them.
