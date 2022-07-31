Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Popculture
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL・
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL・
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."
Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension
The NFL has set a precedent, and is now looking to overcome it.
Yardbarker
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing another change in the quarterback competition? Through a week and some change, the starting QB hasn't done enough to hold as strong of a lead as he has. So, will we see change?. Kenny Pickett wasn't drafted to do nothing. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is getting...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deshaun Watson suspended for six games
According to a decision from retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and according to reports the NFL was...
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams
Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future. Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested on criminal speeding charges
Arizona Cardinals top wideout DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Cardinals during the opening round of the spring's NFL Draft and was expected to soak up many of Hopkins' target over the first month-plus of action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
As Deshaun Watson faces suspension, Texans GM Nick Caserio is not looking back
Caserio, the Texans’ second-year general manager said he’s glad the focus is shifting but understands there’s always challenges down the road.
Magic Starting 5: Orlando Report Card; T-Ross Trade?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Yardbarker
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Comments / 0