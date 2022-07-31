www.magic951.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
How Much Was Ray Liotta Worth Upon His Passing at Age 67?
American actor and producer Ray Liotta has died. He was 67 years old. Although known for memorable roles in "Field of Dreams" and "Something Wild," he will be best remembered as Henry Hill, an...
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
Stars we've lost in 2022
L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Alum Melissa Gilbert Is Now a Farmer! See Her Net Worth
At just 10 years old, Melissa Gilbert shot to fame with the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie. The 1974 historical drama ran for nine seasons, with the talented actress sticking around until the series ended its run in 1983. After beginning her career nearly five decades ago, Melissa’s net worth now will shock you.
How Much Is Tom Hanks Worth As He Turns 66?
Tom Hanks turns 66 on July 9, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's most recent projects include an appearance as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker, in a biopic of Presley...
Navy WWII vet Larry Storch, who found fame playing a soldier on TV, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — World War II Navy veteran Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died Friday. He was 99. Storch...
On this day in history in 2003, Bob Hope, beloved by generations of troops, dies at age 100
Bob Hope, one of the most beloved figures in American culture and a titan of global entertainment, died in Los Angeles at age 100 on this date in history — July 27, 2003. Leslie Townes Hope was born on May 29, 1903, in London and moved to Ohio with his family as a young boy.
Mary Alice, 'A Different World' and 'The Matrix' Actress, Dead at 85
Legendary actress and stage performer Mary Alice has died. Alice, who won an Emmy for I'll Fly Away, as well as a Tony for her performance in 1987's Broadway production of August Wilson's Fences, died in New York City on July 27. Her age of death is not clear, with different reports listing her as 80, 84, and 86. The cause of death is not currently known.
Larry Storch, Veteran TV Actor and ‘F Troop’ Star, Dies at 99
Veteran comedic actor Larry Storch, an Emmy nominee best known for his leading performance as Corporal Randolph Agarn on ABC’s 1965 sitcom “F Troop,” has died at age 99. Storch’s more than 200 screen credits spanned 1950-2010. Per a post on the actor’s official Facebook page, he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning.
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89. Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page Sunday. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.” Her role in the 1966-69 series earned Nichols a lifelong position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking stereotypes that had limited Black women to acting roles as servants and included an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Disney's Ursula, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in Disney's The Little Mermaid, died on Saturday, according to Variety. The 95-year-old worked as an entertainer for decades, winning an Emmy in 1957 for her work on the sketch comedy show Caesar's Hour. Variety reports Carroll died while recovering from pneumonia. An actor...
Norman Lear Has Created Iconic Television Shows! See the Producer’s Impressive Net Worth
Some of the most popular sitcoms of the ‘70s came from the mind of producer Norman Lear. His success with scripted series and overall zest for show business are just some of the factors contributing to his massive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money the entertainment icon makes.
Bugs Bunny celebrates his 82nd birthday
Happy 82nd birthday to Bugs Bunny the animated cartoon character who is beloved for his starring roles in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of Warner Bros theatrical short films. Although he had been in some black and white cartoons in the late 1930s his official debut was July 27, 1940, during the Golden Age of American Animation in "A Wild Hare" You can see his debut by clicking here. There have been many updates to the popular Bunny but for ardent fans, Mel Blanc's voice and the early cartoons will always be considered classic.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
Exclusive Look Back at the Predator Franchise, from Schwarzenegger to Prey
This exclusive featurette looks back at the Predator film franchise, from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original to Prey, which premieres August 5, 2022, Disney+. Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.
Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years
Nichelle Nichols through the years Las Vegas, UNITED STATES: Nichelle Nichols (R), Walter Koenig (C) and George Takei (L), the actors who portrayed Lt. Uhura, Ensign Chekov and Lt Sulu respectively in the original Star Trek television series, recall memories of filming the show 40 years ago, at the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, 19 August 2006. Thousands of fans beamed into Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek, the enduring science fiction television franchise whose cult appeal transcends boundaries of space and time. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The internet thinks George Jetson would've been born Sunday
This week, eagle-eyed fans of the iconic 1960s sitcom “The Jetsons” pointed out how the future has come to fruition. According to internet sleuths, the animated series’ main character George would have been born in 2022, and enthusiasts estimated his exact birthdate as potentially being Sunday, July 31.
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
