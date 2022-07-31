Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals brings massive economic impact to Louisville
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much...
Wave 3
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation. Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired. Updated: 2 hours ago. A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is...
Wave 3
Oldham County leaders are working to bolster mental health resources for residents
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 1 hour ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much...
Wave 3
‘The violence of what this water did is indescribable’: Gov. Beshear visits Big Sandy region in wake of floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Valley Elementary School and the Floyd County Community Center Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides. Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said a mudslide washed away vehicles in her neighborhood. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation. Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten...
Wave 3
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky continues to deploy all of its resources to help the flood victims in the eastern part of the state. That includes the Kentucky Air National Guard, which used one of the organization’s most unique assets. Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue...
Wave 3
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 35
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday afternoon that the death toll has risen to at least 35. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Wednesday on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky to share updates on cleanup and relief efforts. The Governor said there are three missing people confirmed through Kentucky State Police, all three of whom are women. However, Beshear added this number...
Wave 3
Mosquitos with West Nile detected in Jefferson County
Muhammad Ali Center honoring NBA star, civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. ‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands. Updated: 5...
Wave 3
After abortion rights victory in Kansas, can supporters repeat in Kentucky?
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with...
Wave 3
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood. According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street. Delaney said the fire originated...
Wave 3
Donation leads to renovated basketball courts for 3 West Louisville parks
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Wave 3
UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring event for UofL Health. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the UofL Conference Center ShelbyHurst Campus at 450 North Whittington Pkwy, according to a release.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding. The governor made the announcement on Monday, August 1. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and...
Wave 3
Second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp for Southwest Youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second Annual Bobby Nichols Golf Camp took place on Tuesday in Southwest Louisville. The week-long camp aims to help kids ages six and up learn entry-level skills for golf. Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped organize the event. She told WAVE News why the event is...
Wave 3
After a 2 1/2 year delay, ‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ finally takes to the Louisville stage
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said a mudslide washed away vehicles in her neighborhood. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with a Knott County resident who said his home was swept off its foundation. Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten...
Comments / 0