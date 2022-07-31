“He never ceases to infuriate”: Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s 180 switch on Saudi Arabia amidst LIV Golf backlash

firstsportz.com
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New JerseyAloha MelaniNewark, NJ
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
‘The View’ Names Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as Co-Hosts for Season 26
Click here to read the full article. “The View” is adding two new co-hosts: former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as longtime contributor to the show, Ana Navarro, who Variety has learned has signed a multi-year deal as a permanent co-host, though she won’t appear every day on the show. Both women are Republicans and will add conservative commentary to the daytime talk show, though their political brands are vastly different, despite their same party affiliation. Navarro and Farah Griffin will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, resulting in six co-hosts for Season 26. Navarro —...
Half of U.S.-Made HIMARS in Ukraine Destroyed, Russia Says
Russia's claim comes as four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems sent from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine.
First shipment of Ukrainian grain reaches Turkish waters; Kremlin accuses US of direct role in war – as it happened
First grain ship to leave Odesa since invasion reaches Turkish waters; Moscow says US is sharing intelligence with Ukrainian forces
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 160 of the invasion
US announces more weapons for Ukraine as UN chief warns that nuclear annihilation just ‘one miscalculation’ away
Federal grand jury subpoenas Trump's former White House counsel in 2020 election probe, source says
Donald Trump's White House counsel has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Hungary’s far-right PM Viktor Orbán speaks at CPAC summit – as it happened
Orbán gives address to Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv calls Amnesty report that says Ukrainian forces are putting civilians at risk a ‘perversion’ – live
Kyiv hits back after charity says Russia’s attacks ‘unjustifiable’ but Ukraine’s tactics are endangering civilians
Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group
The Russian Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization banned in Russia, a designation that fuels the Kremlin’s narrative of the war in Ukraine and that may expose Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Moscow to terrorism charges. Azov, which played a key part...
Russian claims of destroying Ukrainian HIMARS false -Pentagon
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday denied Russian claims that the country had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral. Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities Wednesday in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by...
AOL Corp
Russia says United States is directly involved in Ukraine war
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday said that the United States, the world's top military power, was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between...
US watching Chinese military drills ‘very closely’ as ballistic missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Senior US national security official says Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are ‘concerning’
