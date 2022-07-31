“He never ceases to infuriate”: Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s 180 switch on Saudi Arabia amidst LIV Golf backlash

Click here to read the full article. “The View” is adding two new co-hosts: former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as longtime contributor to the show, Ana Navarro, who Variety has learned has signed a multi-year deal as a permanent co-host, though she won’t appear every day on the show. Both women are Republicans and will add conservative commentary to the daytime talk show, though their political brands are vastly different, despite their same party affiliation. Navarro and Farah Griffin will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, resulting in six co-hosts for Season 26. Navarro —...

