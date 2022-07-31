I'm not sure. But he was pretty good at both, as was his adversary/friend Wilt.

forums.warriorsworld.net
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Dell Curry recalls the moment he knew Steph Curry would be an All-Star
Dell Curry recalls the moment he knew his son Steph would become an All-Star in the NBA during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area Monday.
