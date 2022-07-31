FEMA Mobile Center Opens in Knott County

According to Officials in Lawrence Co, they have been searching for an elderly man since Thursday, July 28. According to reports, Lawrence Co Emergency Management, Lawrence Co Search and Rescue and several outside agencies along with a search dog team, have been looking for 82 year-old Don Gussler, who is from Adams, Ky. And suffers from dementia. Teams and volunteers have searched the area around Mr. Gussler’s residence and have expanded the area. Mr. Gussler was last seen to be wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Any information leading to Mr. Gussler’s location or whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO