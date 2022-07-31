FEMA Mobile Center Opens in Knott County

www.wsipfm.com
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Christian Appalachian Project Opens Command Center to Assist Flood Victims
MARTIN, Ky. – (August 1, 2022) Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Disaster Relief Program has set up a Command Center in Floyd County at our Foley Mission Center, 6134 KY-80, Martin, Kentucky. CAP will begin assessing the damage August 1 and cleanup will begin soon after. “We need volunteers...
Lawrence County Authorities Searching for Missing Man
The following is a release from Lawrence County Emergency Management:. Since Thursday night, July 28 around 9:30 pm Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, and several outside agencies, along with a search dog team, have been looking for Don Gussler, 82 year old male from Adams KY. Mr. Gussler has dementia and has been missing since Thursday. Teams and volunteers have searched the area around Mr. Gussler’s residence and have expanded the area. Mr. Gussler was last known to be wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, black shoes. Any information leading to Mr. Gusslers location or whereabouts please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency/911 or Lawrence County KY Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.
