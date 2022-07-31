Kyle Hall Leads Energized Field into Championship Monday on Lake Champlain

majorleaguefishing.com
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
One Rule at a New Fort Worth, TX Restaurant May Give Some of You Anxiety
So, yeah, I'm all about the idea behind this rule. But as much as I hate to admit it, I may have a little trouble actually following it. There is a new Italian restaurant in Fort Worth, TX's historic stockyards that is banning cellphones. The restaurant, Caterina's, offers patrons a...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
bowienewsonline.com
Drought conditions impacting well operations
During this difficult time of heat and drought, the staff of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District has received numerous calls from residents whose wells have run dry or they are having difficulty producing. Jill Garcia of the district said they have complied a list of resources and advice for...
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
Tarrant Area Food Bank announced more frequent food distribution events in the upcoming days to serve more people
Tarrant Area Food Bank is working round the clock to help families in need of food and other everyday products just when more and more people are struggling for food, mostly impacted by rising inflation and high food prices. According to recent data, about 4 million people living in Texas...
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Fort Worth, TX — 20 Top Places!
The blend of its rich Old Western history and modern cosmopolitan design makes Forth Worth a well-balanced location for the most exciting of vacations. It comes as no surprise that even its varied food scene is a mix of well-loved local flavors and a more global palate that suits all types of excitable foodies.
'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
3 firefighters injured as crews battle brush fires in Parker, Hood counties
Three firefighters were treated for injuries as crews battled a growing grass fire in Hood County Wednesday afternoon. Crews were working a fire in the 8300 block of Colony Road near Tolar. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was approximately 450 acres and 20% contained as of...
KVUE
Heat blamed for North Texas UPS driver's illness during work deliveries
FORT WORTH, Texas — The wife of a Fort Worth area UPS driver is sounding the alarm about the dangers of working in the extreme heat. Kara Williams has had concerns for weeks about his work truck not having any air conditioning. But, Kara had hopes that age and being active were on his side.
