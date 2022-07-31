ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Kyle Hall Leads Energized Field into Championship Monday on Lake Champlain

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year

Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
Granbury, TX
Sports
Granbury, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Granbury, TX
State
Oklahoma State
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hall
Person
Kurt Mitchell
Person
Kyle Bass
bowienewsonline.com

Drought conditions impacting well operations

During this difficult time of heat and drought, the staff of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District has received numerous calls from residents whose wells have run dry or they are having difficulty producing. Jill Garcia of the district said they have complied a list of resources and advice for...
SPRINGTOWN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Lake Champlain#Said And Done#First Championship#Carolina Rig#Fishing League
CBS DFW

Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt.  Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Fort Worth, TX — 20 Top Places!

The blend of its rich Old Western history and modern cosmopolitan design makes Forth Worth a well-balanced location for the most exciting of vacations. It comes as no surprise that even its varied food scene is a mix of well-loved local flavors and a more global palate that suits all types of excitable foodies.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WFAA

'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy