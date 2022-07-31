KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Hard Knox Roller Derby they are building an inclusive community of athletes looking to come together to win championships. Hard Knox Roller Derby prides itself on being inclusive, welcoming all ages and body types to try the sport out for themselves. If the number of players are any indication, a lot of people who strap on their skates fall in love with the sport. Roller Derby gives players a great amount of exercise while being competitive while also building their community of players that quickly become more family than teammates.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO