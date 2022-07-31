majorleaguefishing.com
Related
WATE
An inclusive community at Hard Knox Roller Derby
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Hard Knox Roller Derby they are building an inclusive community of athletes looking to come together to win championships. Hard Knox Roller Derby prides itself on being inclusive, welcoming all ages and body types to try the sport out for themselves. If the number of players are any indication, a lot of people who strap on their skates fall in love with the sport. Roller Derby gives players a great amount of exercise while being competitive while also building their community of players that quickly become more family than teammates.
Ryan Mills takes the helm at Lake Region
EAGLE LAKE, FLORIDA – The Ryan Mills era has arrived. Mills enters his 24th year in coaching and his first at Lake Region. The veteran offensive-minded coach spent 17 years at the college level before moving to Florida in 2016. As a college positions coach, he served 13 years working mostly with ...
Comments / 0