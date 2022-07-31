Grandstand Entertainment Events You’ll See at the Tuscarawas County Fair

newsymom.com
Related
newsymom.com
August Family Events Tuscarawas County
August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022 -Stay in the know each month with Newysmom’s Family Fun Local Calendar so you never miss out. Each month, we’ll help you find in-person and virtual family-friendly events like August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022!
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City Band Concert is canceled
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band Concert, which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening (August 4) has been canceled.
newsymom.com
Fun Stark County Adventures for the Kids to Enjoy!
Fun Stark County Adventures for the Kids to Enjoy! – Stark Parks has been planning all kinds of fun, free events for you and the kiddos to explore Stark County! If you missed Paddle Skedaddle and Summerfest, now’s the time to check in on their other upcoming events to get the kids active. Find out the deets right here on Newsymom!
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions
When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
cleveland.com
Summit County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Summit County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Summit County’s Board of election website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
whbc.com
Primary Election Part 2 on Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Primary Election Day II on Tuesday. Primary State House and Senate-related races did not make the May ballot due to the lack of a constitutional map, so they’re on Tuesday’s ballot across the state. But the only races...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
daltonkidronnews.com
Seven Wayne County entities issue single response letter to ODOT
The closing of the Wenger Road crossing at U.S. 30 has been a big concern for residents in the area. Scott A. Miller with the Wayne County Engineer’s Office sent the contents of this letter dated June 30 to Robert Weaver, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 3, regarding Wayne County public comment response for the US 30 Corridor Safety Study. The letter was made available to The DGKN thanks to the Village of Dalton.
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
‘It’s really hard:’ Local small business shares its struggles
Running a small business is tough. Competition, taxes, expenses, generating revenue -- it's a constant grind. A small business in Columbiana is feeling the pinch and being very honest with its customers.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
WHIZ
Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Comments / 0