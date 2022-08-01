ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Visitors to the world's tallest tree face $5,000 fines

By Lilit Marcus
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
roberto
3d ago

So stiff penalties for anyone going near this tree, but be lenient on violent criminals. Makes a lot of sense California.

Alpha Delta White
3d ago

They've all seen the tree and visited it, so now it's OFF LIMITS to you peasants who actually own the National Park it resides in.

#hooboy
3d ago

Good. Humans are so narcissistic & entitled that we don't care about the damage we do to the environment. Mother Nature is hitting back though and upping the game.

