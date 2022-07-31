Caleb Benning impressed by Iowa

iowa.rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
WR Jude James makes first visit to Iowa
Class of 2024 wide receiver Jude James was in Iowa City on Sunday for his first visit with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Missouri native, it was a good all-around experience that showed him a lot of about the Iowa football program and its culture. "Well, I started with...
Scarlet Nation
RB Savion Hart visits Iowa City
After rushing for 1,056 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, Minnesota running back Savion Hart is picking up quite a bit of Division I interest. One of the schools in contact has been the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hart on campus Sunday for their annual Hawkeye Tailgater.
