Murrells Inlet, SC

WMBF

Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
CONWAY, SC
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 new restaurants opening at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

One of the Most Architecturally-Significant Homes in America

A father’s ploy to get his son out of Nazi Germany resulted in Myrtle Beach getting one of our country’s most architecturally-significant homes. It’s called Youpon Dunes, named for a type of holly bush that is sometimes spelled yaupon. It is historically-significant locally because it was the winter residence of the visionary Simeon B. Chapin who was instrumental in Myrtle Beach’s early development. But on a national scale, it is one of the earliest, freestanding Postmodern, homes in the country. In fact, the MoMA, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, held an exhibition, in the summer of 1933 (July 10th through September 30th), solely for the designs of this house before it was even built.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach

(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.   “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Centre Daily

Grand Strand Golf Experiencing a Grand Resurgence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach golf is a lot of things to a lot of people. Its sheer volume — more than 80 courses along a 60-mile stretch of mostly coastal plains and wetlands affectionately dubbed The Grand Strand — has attracted Canadian and Northeast golfers since the late 1950s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC

Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!
TABOR CITY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Strong season for turtle nesting marred by vandals

Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests. Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most.  Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

