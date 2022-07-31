ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Don’t boo for THE HAUNTING IS YOU at the Great Salt Lake Fringe

By Utah Theatre Bloggers Association (UTBA)
utahtheatrebloggers.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
utahtheatrebloggers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahtheatrebloggers.com

Toxic friendships take a TRIP at the GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FEST

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes going to a one-act play is more about getting introduced to an idea or a concept more than a completely fleshed out story. Such is the experience of attending Trip at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. Written by Cordelia Brand, Trip did not come together, but it still had some interesting ideas batted about.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahtheatrebloggers.com

PLEASANT GROVE rock opera is visceral and painfully relevant

WEST VALLEY CITY — Pleasant Grove is an exciting piece of theatre that its creators have been developing since the 1990s. Set in our own Utah Valley in the 1970s, this sung-through rock opera tells the true story of the Barrett family and their son Alden whose suicide created a stir in their church community. The production’s eclectic style features SALT Contemporary Dance Company and Bay of Pigs, the rock band that wrote and performed the music live. The show is like Dear Evan Hansen — only with Molly Mormons, hippies, and a drum set.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
utahtheatrebloggers.com

ROLE PLAY is a deep show at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Fest

SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
City
Daniel, UT
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Performing#Musical Theater#Panera
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC4

Unique Utah bakery serves ‘pasties’ with historic ties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city. The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
ABC 4

Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy