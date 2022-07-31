How did Mark Tismensky from Chicago place in Boys' 16 USTA standings in the week ending July 23?

spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Illini could have a legendary Chicago frontcourt in 2024
There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Noelle Lanton from Elgin win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 22?
The median sale price of a home sold in the second quarter of 2022 in Elgin in Kane County rose by $25,000 while total sales increased by 2.9 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From April through June, there were 359 homes sold, with a median sale price of $260,000 - a 10.6 percent...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Orland Park junior tennis player Estela Loureiro rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending July 15?
Palos Park tennis player Matas Latvys won 56 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 6,543rd, down from 6,494th the week before. Their 56 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... 18:31. 18:30.
spotonillinois.com
Testing Positive for COVID and Unsure if It's a New Infection or Lingering? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says
Amid an upswing in new COVID cases thanks to a more-contagious omicron variant, many patients want to know whether their positive tests are from the same infection or a new one, something that Chicago's top doctor recently addressed. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 09:22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Festivalgoers worry about potential super-spread after Lollapalooza's lack of COVID-19 safety protocols
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 hit, canceling countless music festivals in the country, including Coachella, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Chicago's own Lollapalooza. Held in Grant Park, Lollapalooza hosts an estimated 400,000 each July, and this year, it had the green...
spotonillinois.com
COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine
If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed? Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began...
spotonillinois.com
Wrong-Way Crash On I-90 Claims 6 From Rolling Meadows, 7 In All
(iStock.com/artolympic) Six Rolling Meadows residents, five of them children, were killed in a wrong-way traffic crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning. Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all pronounced deceased... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:23.
spotonillinois.com
Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center
Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Carol Mitten will not move forward as Evanston's next city manager
Carol Mitten will not be Evanston's next city manager, the city announced Tuesday. Mitten and City Council decided after further conversations that she was not the right fit for Evanston's city manager position. City Council is in discussions with Interim City Manager Luke Stowe...
spotonillinois.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
City of Genoa City Council met July 20
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. GUEST SPEAKERS A) DEKALB COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES FROM THE JULY 6, 2022 CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND JULY 6, 2022 SPECIAL... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Comments / 0