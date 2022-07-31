ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

northwoodsleague.com

Traverse City Takes Series vs. Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers Wednesday night, 12-8. The Pit Spitters took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second behind a Jacob Charon double that scored Marshall Toole and Glenn Miller. In the sixth, Traverse City added to its...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Plan Your 2022 Summer Group Outing with the Rockers!

Contact the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park to Schedule Your Outing Today!. Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Rockers have a plethora of group outing options to consider for the 2022 season at Capital Credit Union Park and now is the time to secure your day to play. The Rockers will play 36 regular season home games beginning at the end of May and ending in mid-August with schedule slated to be released by the Northwoods League at the end of November.
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Traverse City Wins Monday Night in Extras

Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers on Monday night, 3-1, in 10 innings. Green Bay took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Keniel de Leon tripled to lead off the inning, and Matt Scannell scored him on a sacrifice fly to right field.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Dock Spiders Walk-Off Battle Jacks with 10-Run Ninth

FOND DU LAC, WI — The Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 10-run ninth on Monday. Fond du Lac trailed 11-2 entering the final frame, but pulled off an improbable 12-11 win with a Bennett Thompson walk-off, RBI double. The Battle Jacks...
FOND DU LAC, WI

