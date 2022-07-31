COLUMN: Five Blue Raider Football Storylines I’m watching in August

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The road to Harrisonburg starts today, as Middle Tennessee Football opened up its 2022 season formally on Tuesday with the team's reporting date. While nearly everyone on the 2022 roster has been in Murfreesboro this summer for workouts, the full roster for head coach Rick Stockstill's team checked in the Game Day Room underneath Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, where plenty of the usual housekeeping topics were covered (GoBlueRaiders headshots, physicals for those who haven't gotten them yet, expectations, compliance, sports medicine, equipment, etc.)

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO