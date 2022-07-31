COLUMN: Five Blue Raider Football Storylines I’m watching in August

goblueraiders.com
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Football Reports in for Fall Camp
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The road to Harrisonburg starts today, as Middle Tennessee Football opened up its 2022 season formally on Tuesday with the team's reporting date. While nearly everyone on the 2022 roster has been in Murfreesboro this summer for workouts, the full roster for head coach Rick Stockstill's team checked in the Game Day Room underneath Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, where plenty of the usual housekeeping topics were covered (GoBlueRaiders headshots, physicals for those who haven't gotten them yet, expectations, compliance, sports medicine, equipment, etc.)
mainstreetmaury.com
SEC Player of the Year leaves footprint in Columbia youth softball players
As the game of softball continues to grow in popularity across the state of Tennessee and the country, superstar names are becoming increasingly more recognizable to young people. Arkansas outfielder and 2022 SEC Player of the Year Kendall Beth Sides didn’t know what to expect when she booked one of...
wilsonpost.com
There's no quit in auto racer Bennie Hamlett
A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year auto racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
racer.com
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Franklin, August 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Franklin High School soccer team will have a game with Battle Ground Academy on August 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Click here for more details. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville
If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’ - And news on gifted students
Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the "Gifted Academy" in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
williamsonherald.com
BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff
Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
wvlt.tv
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
wpln.org
Vanderbilt reports a rare cluster of viral infections, likely linked to COVID precautions
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has seen an unexplained cluster of viral infections in infants under three months old in what is likely one more example of COVID precautions changing how another virus spreads. The parechovirus affects the central nervous system and has been around for a while, but it’s uncommon....
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
wymt.com
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
