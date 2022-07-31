Older Adults to Dialogue with DC School District Superintendent

www.myprimetimenews.com
Related
New Douglas County superintendent wants to get past drama
After a 2021-2022 school year filled with controversy, Douglas County's new superintendent believes it is time for a fresh start.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school districts offer school child care for K-5 students
Several Colorado Springs-area school districts are making access to child care easier and more affordable for busy working parents. Lack of affordable child care has been a chronic issue for parents in the El Paso County area for years, district officials said. In recent years, a number of school districts conducted needs assessments, surveying parents and stakeholders about ways to help students succeed and make parents’ lives easier. According to the survey results, a need for safe, affordable child care ranked high on the list of parents’ concerns.
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
ngazette.com
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DougCo commissioners order another investigation of Thomas
L-R: Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon, Lora Thomas and George Teal.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fresh on the heels of a $17,000, 12-page investigation report into actions by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, her two fellow commissioners directed the county attorney to investigate Thomas over her alleged release of at least part of the report to a Denver TV station.
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
Passionate Boulder teacher killed in plane crash
Students and loved ones of a Boulder High School teacher are in mourning after a plane crash took his life.
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
milehighcre.com
Construction of Affordable Housing Community in Littleton Underway
Construction has begun on Trailhead Community’s affordable housing project in Littleton. The first-of-its-kind apartment complex in Colorado will allocate 50 percent of its 80 units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the other 50 percent for seniors and working professionals. A cooperative management model will integrate residents to create an intentional and synergistic community.
These metro-area cities have the highest rent
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Homeowners outraged over HOA's paid parking program
Residents of a Littleton housing development are upset their homeowners association will begin charging them to park on the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
Suspect escapes police custody at Rose Medical Center
A man escaped police custody after he was taken to Rose Medical Center for a medical emergency, Glendale Police said.
Comments / 0